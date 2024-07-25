Zimaya Properties, an admired boutique developer, has been crafting exceptional living spaces since its inception. Renowned for their commitment to quality and innovation, they're proud to unveil Belle Reve, their latest residential masterpiece in the District 15 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Belle Reve, a five-floor residential tower, offers 187 en-suite premium apartments designed for both indulgence and practicality. The project includes a range of housing options from studio apartments to 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed. With high terraces, outdoor living spaces, and a range of modern amenities, Belle Reve provides a comfortable and luxurious living experience. The project, valued at approximately more than Dh215 million, has already begun with ground digging and promises to deliver high-quality residential spaces at attractive prices by 2026.

Zimaya Properties, with its focus on craftsmanship and integrity, has produced a series of accomplished townhouses in Furjan that have been well appreciated by its end users. Their latest project, Belle Reve, is one of a kind residential project that is set to elevate residential living standards in JVC. Residents will have access to a semi-sized Olympic pool, children's play area, fully-equipped gym, organic greenhouse, walking track, outdoor cinema, Table Tennis court, EV chargers, and a clubhouse, making it a unique offering in the area.

The strategic location of JVC ensures exclusivity and connectivity, with the upcoming metro station project enhancing accessibility. This prime spot places residents within close proximity to Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, nearby schools, the FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, and much more.

Additionally, this strategically positioned development promises significant value appreciation over time. Its prime location, combined with high-quality construction and thoughtful design, ensures that Belle Reve is not just a desirable place to live but also a lucrative investment opportunity.

The recent launch event attracted celebrities like Hania Amir and Lojain Omran, along with key real estate figures, highlighting the prestige of the newly launched project. Their dedication continues with plans to unveil another residential tower in Furjan in the coming month.

Sharing their views on the inspiration behind Belle Reve, a representative from Zimaya Properties stated:

“Belle Reve defines our commitment to providing more than just homes but a way of life. We stand proud of the amenities that we have boarded on the project that not only caters to fitness but caters to a social living . The designer boutique finishes are evident at our show apartment located in Zimaya Sales Gallery in Business Bay, Bay Square.”