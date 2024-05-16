Please share a small profile on your field of business and how you came into your current role.
I entered the athleisure industry with a vision of providing top-quality comfort and style at affordable prices, leveraging extensive manufacturing expertise. Our brand, centered on inclusivity, caters to diverse needs with customer-centric designs. Backed by a blend of creativity and scientific methods, we flourish in the UAE market, shaping a brand with lasting impact.
What are the challenges you perceive in your field of business and how are you planning to meet them?
My journey with Zaecy began after my Masters in Brand Development and Management, coinciding with my entry into the State Civil Service Academy and marriage. Immersed in every aspect of Zaecy, I transformed challenges into strengths. Transitioning to direct-to-consumer, I gained industry insight firsthand and navigated challenges through learning and adaptation. Recruiting the right talent amidst financial constraints was another hurdle, but gradually, we attracted individuals who shared our vision. Understanding that building a brand takes time and perseverance, I remain confident in our journey, viewing challenges as opportunities for growth and success.
State three things that you could offer to help incentivize your team in their quest for excellence.
Zaecy employs various incentives to motivate its team, including performance-based bonuses, professional development, and work-life balance initiatives. These foster a culture of excellence and well-being, aligning with our brand values and ethical standards. We prioritize employee comfort and fulfillment, promoting a sense of belonging and treated as an extended family, transparency, fair labor practices, emotional expression, and internal happiness, which in turn enhances customer satisfaction.
In your view as a new-age CEO, how primed is the UAE as a hub for business and entrepreneurship?
We selected the UAE for our launch because it holds personal significance for me. This strategic decision was made due to its multicultural environment and global connectivity, offering abundant growth prospects. Moreover, the UAE promotes inclusive business practices, disregarding gender or age criteria in professional endeavors.
What is the growth trajectory you have charted for your organisation over the next five years?
Rather than emphasising a fluctuating number, our aim is to cultivate profound relationships with our customers, placing utmost importance on comfort and style. Our ultimate goal is for Zaecy to become a household name, recognised as a preferred option for families. To realise this vision, we commit to ongoing improvement, encompassing design innovations and strategic marketing approaches to meet the changing preferences of our audience.