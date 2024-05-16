Parvathy A Krishnan, Founder & CEO, Zaecy Group

Please share a small profile on your field of business and how you came into your current role.

I entered the athleisure industry with a vision of providing top-quality comfort and style at affordable prices, leveraging extensive manufacturing expertise. Our brand, centered on inclusivity, caters to diverse needs with customer-centric designs. Backed by a blend of creativity and scientific methods, we flourish in the UAE market, shaping a brand with lasting impact.

What are the challenges you perceive in your field of business and how are you planning to meet them?

My journey with Zaecy began after my Masters in Brand Development and Management, coinciding with my entry into the State Civil Service Academy and marriage. Immersed in every aspect of Zaecy, I transformed challenges into strengths. Transitioning to direct-to-consumer, I gained industry insight firsthand and navigated challenges through learning and adaptation. Recruiting the right talent amidst financial constraints was another hurdle, but gradually, we attracted individuals who shared our vision. Understanding that building a brand takes time and perseverance, I remain confident in our journey, viewing challenges as opportunities for growth and success.