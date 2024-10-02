Under the patronage of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Dubai Quality Group has officially launched the inaugural first cycle of the Global Artificial Intelligence Award ( GAIA ) 2024. This prestigious award seeks to recognise and honour outstanding innovation entities in artificial intelligence across various industries from government and private sectors worldwide.

The Global AI Award (GAIA) aims to drive technological advancement and foster growth in organizations by leveraging AI technologies. It is designed to promote rapid development and increase entities' annual growth rate, ultimately enhancing their global competitiveness.

The Global AI Award (GAIA) encourages harmony, resilience, and organizational adaptability using artificial intelligence locally and globally. It serves as a benchmark for organizations preparing for the responsible and strategic implementation of AI technologies, setting global standards for the rapid and effective deployment of AI innovations.

"Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for efficiency, but a transformative force that reshapes industries, economies, and societies. The Global AI Award (GAIA) is a bold step towards setting new benchmarks for AI innovation globally. Through this award, we aim to inspire organizations to push the boundaries of AI and create solutions that have a lasting, positive impact on humanity." said Dr. Hazza Khalfan Alnuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group.

“The Global AI Award (GAIA) is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the artificial intelligence field. As AI is shaping the future of industries worldwide, this award provides a unique platform to recognize and celebrate organisations driving forward meaningful advancements. We are proud to be at the forefront of this global initiative, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI and elevate their operational excellence to new heights. Thus, we are inviting entities worldwide to apply for GAIA and be part of this significant award." says the managing director of Dubai Quality Group, Samira Mohamed.

“The winners will be classified as platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, according to the results of site visits and the desktop assessment. DQG is always keen to provide all its capabilities and expertise to ensure the transparency of the assessment, relying on approved assessment methods in accordance with international standards," adds Samira.

"The Global AI Award is a powerful initiative to drive the adoption of AI technologies and set a global standard for excellence in this rapidly evolving field. Our mission is to empower organizations to fully embrace AI and provide them with the recognition and support they deserve for leading the charge in innovation, operational excellence, and societal impact," says Dr Rami Shaheen, Secretary General of the Global AI Award.

The award is divided into four distinguished categories based on performance metrics:

• Platinum: 650+ points

• Gold: 500–649 points

• Silver: 350–499 points

• Bronze: 200–349 points

Applicants are assessed according to two main sets of criteria:

1. Enabling criteria: AI strategy development, deployment of AI technologies, and overall readiness for intelligence integration.

2. Outcome criteria: Measurable financial impact, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence.

The significant advantages of participating in the Global AI Award 2024 including:

• Recognising and showcasing the winners' achievements to boost the branding for the organization's position.

• Creating new partnership opportunities and collaborating within the AI to accelerate the organization's annual growth.

• Encouraging innovation, improving competitiveness and ROI, and enhancing the organization's reputation.

• Improving operational efficiency and workflow while establishing a framework for developing and transforming ideas into innovative entrepreneurial projects.

• Provide a fully transparent assessment by experts in the field, aligned with strategic visions and continuous improvement initiatives for AI.

• Enhancing organisations' competitiveness through evaluation reports that improve AI-based solutions.

• Building a team that complies with global AI standards.