As the job market evolves, higher education institutions are adapting their educational approaches to better prepare students for future challenges. Notably, primary and high schools are taking on a larger role in this process to ensure that children become future-ready for universities and beyond from an early age.

Leveraging technology, innovative teaching techniques, and real-life experiences in the classroom, educational institutions are making learning more impactful. This comprehensive approach focuses on fostering personal growth as well as ensuring career preparedness in an increasingly complex world.

Dubai-based Apple International Community School integrates advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and 3D printing, into its curriculum to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

“Coding education begins in early years, allowing students to learn counting and the alphabets through engaging coding activities, establishing a strong foundation for future skills,” says Pretty Khosla, Principal.

Pretty Khosla, Principal, Apple International Community School

Students are also encouraged to use technology to create projects that enhance their understanding of the subject and help them tackle real-world challenges.

The Apple International Community School’s secondary students explore face detection (Face ID) using Pictoblox and they have developed the AI-powered smart bin, which enhances safety in waste management. “Our upper primary students have created a road sign detector that improves driver awareness and reduces accidents by recognising signs in real-time, while senior students of the school designed a smart blind cane with Arduino and ultrasonic sensors to assist visually impaired individuals in navigating their environment,” adds Khosla.

The power of projects

Project-based learning, gamification, and interactive virtual world experiences are gaining popularity in schools. These approaches allow teachers to actively engage students in hands-on, real-world projects, enhancing their critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills in the classroom.

“Project-based learning is central to our STEAM curriculum, which integrates science, technology, engineering, arts and maths through real-world projects,” says Nicholas Rickford, Principal, Sunmarke School.

Nicholas Rickford, Principal, Sunmarke School

Students work collaboratively in Sunmarke’s Space X Lab to design prototypes and solve complex problems.

“Enquiry-based education is driven by the big question, which encourages students to explore topics deeply and make meaningful connections. This method promotes curiosity and independent thinking,” Rickford explains.

Meanwhile, schools are adopting personalised strategies in education to meet diverse interests of students and boost engagement. By using technology, they seek to tailor content and create dynamic learning environments where students can learn at their own pace.

“By employing Adaptive Learning Plans (ALPs) and Individualised Education Plans (IEPs), we tailor our lessons to accommodate different abilities and learning styles. This approach allows us to modify tasks and utilise targeted questioning, thus enhancing engagement and building deeper understanding,” says Rickford, adding, “Our teachers leverage technology, including AI tools, to provide real-time feedback and adjust their instruction accordingly.”

Interactive STEM learning Schools are increasingly implementing tech solutions and interactive methods to make STEM more engaging. Traditional teaching methods and rote memorisation often cause students to lose interest in these subjects, limiting their future career options in science and technology. As a result, more schools are seeking creative approaches to capture student interest.

Regent International School’s STEAM curriculum focuses on developing design thinking skills and enriching the curriculum. “Over the course of the year, all primary year groups complete four projects which aim to solve a real-life problem using the Stanford Model of Design Thinking,” says Jan Stipek, Principal.

Jan Stipek, Principal, Regent International School

“Secondary students continue to develop their design thinking skills, particularly in design and technology lessons, and we engage students by giving them the opportunity to use advanced tools such as AutoCad and 3D printing software amongst others. Older students are drawn to these tools and use them to develop functional and innovative products and solving problems,” he says.

Meanwhile, Trusity, which provides an array of programmes in STEAM, life skills, exam prep, languages, and creative arts courses, implements innovative teaching methods to enhance learning outcomes.

Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO, Trusity

“Our courses use project-based learning, interactive sessions, and story-based gamification. This approach helps pique interest, curiosity and engagement, driving better understanding and application of concepts learnt. Through real-time progress tracking and personalised feedback, students work on practical projects that mirror real-world challenges, ensuring they develop vital skills beyond their academic curriculum,” says Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity.

Global education

In addition to academic subjects, school curricula are now designed to engage students in discussions about global issues like climate change, environmental challenges and sustainable solutions.

The Apple International Community School, for example, incorporates sustainability into its curriculum through project-based learning (PBL), engaging students in hands-on activities that address real-world environmental challenges.

“Our school recycling programme teaches waste management by having students collect and sort recyclables like plastic wrappers, which are shredded and repurposed as floor cushion fillings for outdoor learning areas and seating in the hallways. The vertical garden, hydroponics, and aquaponics projects introduce our students to sustainable food production, allowing them to grow vegetables in worn-out suitcases while learning about composting and reducing food miles,” says Khosla.

Innovation and technology integration have become the cornerstone of school education, driving academic success while also developing skills that prepare students for the challenges of the future.

TruPreneurs programme equipped me with the skills to develop innovative ideas”

Louise Anae Charrierr, Student of Trusity

Louise Anae Charrierr

I completed Trusity’s TruPreneurs programme. It was an incredible experience that equipped me with the skills to develop innovative ideas and create a comprehensive business plan.

The teachers were exceptionally supportive throughout the process, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to participate in this programme.

The knowledge I gained will be invaluable for my future endeavors. Trusity was a perfect complement to my regular schoolwork, offering insights into areas not typically covered, like financial planning and marketing strategies.