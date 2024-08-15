Bollywood may be infamous for its tough competition, but Taha Shah Badussha stands out not just for his talent but for his unique journey from Dubai to Mumbai. With a blend of humility and grit, the UAE-born actor shares the surprising twists and turns that led him to stardom. From a life-altering financial crisis to his mother’s determined push into acting, Badussha’s story is one of unexpected opportunities and relentless perseverance. Now, with his breakout role in Heeramandi and a career on the rise, he reflects on the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his path in the Indian film industry.

Badussha’s transition to Bollywood wasn’t planned, he reveals. “My journey from the UAE to Mumbai and subsequently to Bollywood was quite sudden,” he says. “I never imagined I would end up here. Being an outsider, everything seemed unpredictable.” The financial crisis was a crucial turning point. After several years of struggling with various businesses, the collapse of his last venture left him at a crossroads. “I was distraught and lost,” he says. “During that time, I had been researching acting institutes, wondering if acting could be my true passion.”

Another pivotal moment came when his mother took matters into her own hands. “I was in Dubai when my mother came to my room and enquired about my registration,” Badussha recounts. Despite his doubts, she insisted he pursue his dream. “She physically dragged me out of bed, drove me from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi, took me to New York Film Academy, and set me up in the dormitory. Within two days, I was enrolled and ready to start classes.” Her support proved invaluable, leading him to stay in Mumbai after completing his studies. “Once I landed in Mumbai and joined the acting institute here, I never looked back.”

Overcoming hurdles

Adjusting to Bollywood’s competitive landscape came with its own set of challenges. Badussha highlights the language barrier and the lack of connections in Mumbai as major obstacles. “The first major challenge was the language barrier and understanding how people in Mumbai handled problems,” he explains. His initial struggle to adapt was met with perseverance and resilience. “I made numerous mistakes, fell on my face many times, but kept getting back up.”

His role in Netflix’s Heeramandi has brought him significant recognition, especially for his portrayal of Tajdar Baloch. “Up to now, I haven’t had the luxury of choosing my roles,” Badussha says. Initially cast in a minor role, it was his performance that caught director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eye, leading to his role as Tajdar Baloch. “This was both shocking and gratifying,” he admits. His preparation involved improving his Urdu and studying historical contexts such as nationalism and the cultural backdrop of Lahore. “Understanding these elements helped me represent the character as authentically as possible.”

Growing up in the multicultural melting pot of the UAE has significantly influenced his approach to acting. “Observing diverse people taught me a lot about human behaviour,” he reflects. “When I began acting, I realised that observation is key to understanding characters. The insights I gained from my multicultural background have helped me portray characters more convincingly.”

Comparing Bollywood to other film industries, Badussha notes that while each has its unique traditions, storytelling remains a universal element. “What unites us is the fundamental aspect of storytelling and emotions,” he explains. “The unique differences lie in presentation and technicalities.”