It is with great fervour that I convey the 78th Independence day greetings to my fellow countrymen. On this special day, a wave of pride and reflection washes over the nation. From the shackles of colonial subjugation, India has risen as a vibrant democracy, a burgeoning economic powerhouse, a champion of global south and a true world leader. This transformation is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people and their unwavering faith in the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice.

India’s current irreversible path of transformation from a developing to a developed nation is a remarkable combination of visionary leadership and committed national endeavour. In the past decade, the country has made significant strides in various sectors, including technology, agriculture, healthcare, and education, to name a few. As a result of the multi-pronged socio-economic strategy, nearly 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the past decade.

UAE-India ties

Today, as we stand on the cusp of a new era, it is particularly gratifying to be in the UAE, a nation with which India shares a deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership. Our ties, as old as time itself, have been nurtured by shared cultural affinities, mutual trust, economic complementarities, and a common vision for a prosperous future.

The India-UAE relationship is enriched by a strong cultural and people-to-people connect. The nearly 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE serves as a living bridge between our two nations. Their invaluable contributions to the UAE’s progress are a testament to their discipline, law-abiding nature, entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic.

The UAE’s commitment to diversity and tolerance is a beacon of hope for the world. India, with its rich tapestry of cultures and religions, shares this vision of a harmonious and inclusive society. Our collaboration in promoting cultural understanding and co-existence serves as a model for the world to emulate. We were witness to the inauguration of the biggest Hindu temple in the region by Indian Prime Minister earlier this year.

As India embarks on its resolve to achieve Viksit Bharat, or a developed nation, by 2047, the UAE stands as a trusted partner. Its unwavering support for India’s economic growth has been critical in India’s development story over the past couple of decades.

Bilateral trade

Our bilateral trade has scaled new heights, progressing rapidly towards the $100 billion mark, solidifying the UAE’s position as India’s third-largest trading partner. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), has further accelerated our economic integration, unlocking new avenues for cooperation in trade and investment. We are confident that our collaboration will continue to flourish creating opportunities for the citizens of both countries. The collaboration on digital payment solutions like RuPay and Jaywan card and the introduction of UPI in the UAE is a testament to this.

India-UAE relationship today is a strategic partnership promoting regional stability and economic development. The relationship has matured to jointly explore solutions for existential global challenges. As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, India and the UAE are teaming in developing technologies related to green and renewable energy. Our collaboration will not only enhance energy security but also contribute to global climate goals.