ZeroG Beds & Mattress, a homegrown brand under Vanity Kart General Trading LLC, is making waves in the UAE and GCC markets with the launch of its independent retail line. Standing out amidst established brands, ZeroG has carved its own space by addressing common sleep issues that negatively impact daily life, such as back pain, neck stiffness, joint discomfort, and insomnia.

Through extensive research into the regional mattress industry, ZeroG identified critical gaps in product offerings and discovered that many sleep problems can be mitigated with the right mattress. To meet these needs, ZeroG developed four specialised mattress categories: spring, memory foam, hybrid, and latex.

Each type provides tailored support with varying levels of firmness, ensuring comfort for all sleep styles and body types. We also offer our specially designed ZeroG Beds, engineered to help you achieve the optimal zero-gravity sleeping position. This position alleviates pressure on the back and spine, effectively reducing stress caused by poor sleeping postures, and promoting enhanced comfort and restorative sleep.

One of ZeroG’s standout features is its ability to customise mattress sizes to meet customer preferences. To enhance convenience, the brand also offers a 30-day trial period and flexible instalment options through Tabby.

“At ZeroG Beds & Mattress, we aim to revolutionise sleep through innovation and superior craftsmanship,” says Praveen Bhatnagar, Founder Partner of ZeroG Beds & Mattress.

“Our goal is to ensure that every customer enjoys the healing benefits of quality sleep, night after night.”