Gymkhana, the luxury outdoor living brand by Sanipex Group, brings a comprehensive range of stylish outdoor furniture and accessories for outside lounging, al fresco dining, and relaxation by the pool for those off-duty days and social nights in the garden.

Elevating luxury living to the open air, the collection combines standout aesthetics with the ultimate in comfort, quality and craftsmanship.

From daybeds, sofa sets and poufs to accessories like umbrellas, cushions, baskets and rugs, each product is crafted from durable, easy-clean materials that withstand the rigours of the outdoors so you can lounge for longer.

For those wanting to retreat to a private outdoor escape, the new Gymkhana Beach House collection brings the tranquillity of the Maldives to outdoor spaces.

Indoor and outdoor areas merge with a dialogue of natural materials and a coastal colour palette of sand and blue for a calming vibe. Crafted from weather-resistant materials like solid teak and crisp-soft, with custom Agora outdoor fabrics you can mix and match. Beach House lets you create distinct zones for lounging, dining and relaxation with modular sofas, bar stools, dining sets, sunbeds, accessories and much more.

With the option to personalise with a choice of four cushion fabrics – from muted tones to bold cabana stripes – alongside three natural stone-effect porcelain tops or one terrazzo tabletop with complementing bases, you can make Beach House truly your own.

Crafted for those seeking relaxation and entertainment in a sophisticated setting, the Penthouse range turns any outdoor space into a cosmopolitan retreat.