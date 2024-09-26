Rain shower

What’s better than stepping into the shower to wash away a long day? GROHE’s Rainshower Aqua Pure blends stunning design with exceptional functionality. This exquisite range features a sophisticated palette of colours and sleek glass design, delivering a visually striking shower experience. Rainshower Aqua Pure is now available in sleek Phantom Black, enhanced to be more durable, more resistant against corrosion, fading and scratches than powder coated variants. The matt finish of Phantom Black repels visible fingerprints.

Single level shower mixer

Contemporary bathrooms need the GROHE’s Essence Single-lever shower mixer in Cool Sunrise. It blends form with function; with precise and effortless control of water thanks to the concealed body’s GROHE SilkMove ceramic cartridge, while the scratch resistant GROHE StarLight coating will last a lifetime. A brilliant blend of form and function, this stylish mixer complements all the other products in the Cool Sunrise range such as the GROHE Essence Single-lever basin mixer to help create a seamless bathroom look.

Basin mixer

Stylish, ergonomic and comfortable to use, the GROHE Eurosmart Cosmopolitan single-lever mixer meets all demands in terms of design, functionality and everyday performance. It comes with GROHE’s EcoJoy technology, which means you can reduce your water consumption by up to 50 per cent but still enjoy the feeling of a full jet of water.