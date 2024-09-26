As summer fades, autumn in the UAE brings pleasant weather, perfect for reconnecting with friends and engaging in outdoor activities. This season is ideal for refreshing your home interior, embracing current design trends to create a cosy and stylish space for gatherings.

It’s also the perfect time to prepare your outdoor spaces for year-end celebrations. Top design experts share essential tips to help you embrace the seasonal spirit and elevate your space for warm, memorable occasions.

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

“For a quick update, swap out lighter summer fabrics for rich autumnal ones like velvet or knits,” says Hanne Langmead, Collection Conceptualiser, THE One.

Hanne Langmead, Collection Conceptualiser, THE One

“Adding a plush rug or seasonal accent pieces as well as incorporating natural elements like branches, dried flowers, and autumn-scented candles can also easily help evoke an autumn atmosphere,” she says.

The impact of colour

Changing the colour palette of your home is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to bring in the seasonal charm. Incorporate warm tones and natural elements to create an inviting ambience.

“We love embracing the warmth of autumn with rich taupes and soft browns, creating a cosy, grounded feel,” says Langmead.

These colours pair beautifully with natural materials like wood and stone. “For a calming, nature-inspired touch, look for pieces in forest green or moss. Then, to create some more drama, burnt oranges and rusts make for the perfect accents or statement pieces,” she explains.

You can also use these colours on an accent wall, and for upholstery, drapes, and accessories to seamlessly integrate autumn’s warmth into your home.

Fall fabrics

“Velvet remains a popular choice with its rich texture bringing warmth – perfect for the cooler months,” says Langmead.

“Tactile fabrics like waffle weave and chenille are also on trend, providing visual interest while creating a cosy, inviting feel.”

The showstopper is here

A standout piece of furniture, like a striking chair, an elegant couch, or a unique coffee table, can effortlessly elevate your space and serve as a focal point. With the right selection, you can transform a room’s look, making it feel both stylish and personalised without overwhelming the decor.

“Statement accent chairs are a good option. THE One’s latest creations have been designed to be your home’s perfect bold and stylish focal point,” says Langmead.

“Additionally, we’re seeing curved and reimagined modular sofa designs making waves in the interior world and in our stores,” she adds.

Style your outdoor spaces

After being cooped up indoors during the scorching summer months, autumn presents plenty of opportunities to embrace the great outdoors. Whether you’re enjoying a morning cup of coffee surrounded by nature, having a leisurely meal with friends, or hosting a lively weekend barbecue, this is the ideal time to create unforgettable experiences outside.

“For the outdoors, zoning in on the textures is a must this season,” says Kerrie Black, Marketing & Merchandising Director, Sanipex Group.

Kerrie Black, Marketing & Merchandising Director, Sanipex Group

“Organic materials and quality fabrics continue to be a big hit all throughout autumn, so pair materials like natural teak, which features throughout our outdoor living furniture collection, with beautiful weather and sun-fade resistant fabrics to create a natural extension from the indoors,” she says.

Sanipex Group’s own brand Gymkhana has launched an elegant low dining table from the new Beach House outdoor collection, which can instantly lift the look of any space.

“Its base is crafted from solid teak and comes in a choice of three natural stone-effect porcelain tops or one terrazzo tabletop to suit your look. Following the low-dining trend, we have the Conix Outdoor Ellipse low dining table by Royal Botania. Both tables are ideal for patios, gazebos, or large balconies for relaxed, comfortable dining.”

Black also recommends incorporating high-quality lighting into any outdoor or indoor space.

“An enchanting glow engages the senses, relaxes the mind, and brightens up moments shared,” she says.

Backyard entertainment zone

Transforming your outdoor space into an entertainment haven, where you can relax and unwind with family and friends, is simpler than you might think.

Set up comfortable seating, add some ambient lighting, and consider incorporating lush greenery to enhance the atmosphere, suggest design experts.

“Soft furnishings like our plush outdoor cushions, throws, and rugs in an array of colours and patterns increase comfort, infuse personality, and inject pops of colour,” says Black.

“To create warmth and bring sophistication to evenings on the patio or veranda, a sleek fire pit table works wonders. If you have a smaller balcony area, a flickering table top gas lantern does the trick,” Black suggests. ■

How to choose a mattress for better sleep

Studies show that switching to a new mattress can lead to better sleep, decreased stress, and reduced back pain, as it accommodates the body more effectively than an old or worn-out one.

“Mattresses play a critical role in improving sleep quality by providing proper spinal alignment, pressure relief, and comfort. A well-designed mattress supports the body’s natural curves, reducing the chances of pain or discomfort,” says Praveen Bhatnagar, Founder Partner, ZeroG Beds & Mattress.

Praveen Bhatnagar, Founder Partner, ZeroG Beds & Mattress

Choosing the right mattress depends on your sleep position, says Bhatnagar.

“Side sleepers benefit from a medium-soft mattress that cushions the shoulders and hips, while back sleepers need medium-firm support to maintain spinal alignment,” he explains.