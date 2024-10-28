A step forward

A few years later, the family’s grandfather took a crucial step by acquiring a small production space, dedicated to crafting products tailored for the Indian market. This shift marked the beginning of the Group’s growth from a small venture into a notable name in perfumery.

Expansion in manufacturing

In 2000, the Group opened Ultima Cosmetics in Vasai, Maharashtra. Equipped with four production lines, this facility enabled large-scale manufacturing, accelerating the company’s growth.

Setting new milestones

With Ultima Cosmetics operating at full capacity, the company expanded further, acquiring land in Surat, Gujarat, in 2006.

This expansion led to the establishment of Freedom Fragrances in 2008, starting with six production lines and reaching 15 by 2019. By then, the Group’s products were available in over 75 countries.

Major milestones achieved

A defining moment arrived in 2021 with the inauguration of ACO Perfumes & Cosmetics, Asia’s largest perfume manufacturing facility, equipped with over 25 advanced production lines.

Building a global presence

The Attarwala Group launched exclusive brands, RiiFFS and Nusuk, from Dubai in 2018, gaining international acclaim. In response to growing demand, the brand FARiiS was introduced in 2023, named after the family’s fourth generation. This year also sees the introduction of Inaaya Elite, a brand inspired by the artistry of Middle Eastern perfumery.

Influencer-approved favourites

The Group’s commitment to creating exceptional fragrances has garnered admiration from influencers worldwide, celebrating the unique experiences each scent offers.

Expanding retail and a vision for the future

Today, the Attarwala Group has a presence in over 105 countries, with an ambitious vision to make its products globally renowned. Alongside its fragrance brands, the Group also operates AVA, its construction arm, currently working on nine new projects in India.

Attarwala’s journey is a testament to innovation and tradition, with its brands, RiiFFS, NUSUK, FARiiS, and Inaaya Elite, poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of perfumery.