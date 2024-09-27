The Center of Cardiology at Thumbay Healthcare facilities—including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Hospital Ajman, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, and clinics—is staffed by a team of highly experienced cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, and surgeons who are committed to providing exceptional care to patients around the clock.

Traditionally, these diseases primarily affected older adults due to long-term lifestyle choices. However, recent trends show a troubling increase in heart issues among younger individuals. Alarmingly, many people under 30 are now experiencing acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The rate of heart attacks among young people continues to rise each year.

Identifying factors leading to heart attack

There are several factors contributing to the increase of cardiovascular diseases among young people. According to Dr Sony Manuel M, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Thumbay University Hospital, issues such as smoking, unhealthy eating habits, obesity, stress, and insufficient physical activity are significant contributors to this trend. He explains, “Heavy smoking, alcohol consumption, and other detrimental habits put strain on the cardiovascular system, impacting the arteries that supply oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. When these arteries become blocked, it can disrupt or completely halt blood flow, potentially leading to a heart attack.”

Silent impact of lifestyle diseases on heart health

Dr Sony Manuel M, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, Thumbay University Hospital,

Meanwhile, Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at the Center for Cardiac Sciences at Thumbay University Hospital, emphasizes that hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol are often silent threats. He notes that the high levels of stress faced by young people today can lead to hypertension. Additionally, poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle contribute to elevated cholesterol and diabetes in younger individuals. This combination increases the likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases or even experiencing a heart attack.

“It is essential for people to regularly monitor and properly manage lifestyle diseases,” says Dr Abdul Rahuman Aboobaker, Consultant Cardiologist at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah. He points out that long-term lifestyle conditions can strain the cardiovascular system and may lead to heart issues. To maintain a quality of life, preserving good health and safeguarding against lifestyle disorders is crucial.

Atherosclerosis: Causes, symptoms and risks

Dr Abdul Rahuman Aboobaker, Consultant Cardiologist at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah

Atherosclerosis, also known as arteriosclerosis, refers to the hardening or narrowing of arteries due to the accumulation of cholesterol plaques over time. While many think this condition primarily affects older adults, Dr. Hisham Deeb, Specialist in Cardiology at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, warns that atherosclerosis poses a significant risk and can impact individuals from a young age. "It involves the accumulation of fats in the arteries," he explains. “Gradually, this condition blocks the blood supply and can trigger a heart attack or other cardiovascular issues. In most cases, it remains asymptomatic until an artery becomes so narrowed or clogged that it can no longer provide enough blood to organs and tissues, resulting in a heart attack or stroke.”

Elaborating on the typical signs of atherosclerosis, Dr Abdul Rahuman Aboobaker clarifies that when this condition impacts the heart arteries, individuals may feel chest discomfort or pressure (angina). “Atherosclerosis can additionally affect other arteries, including those in the brain, arms, and legs," he states. "In these instances, symptoms might include sudden numbness or weakness in the arms or legs, trouble speaking or slurred speech, vision issues, drooping facial muscles, and pain in the arms and legs, among others.”

