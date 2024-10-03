PosH-RacK is all set for its 26th Lifestyle Pop-Up where the finest designers will be unmasking their Luxury Pret & Couture Collection in time for the festive season. The PosH-RacK is the brainchild of Shefali Munshi and it is co-curated along with Sharmilla Khanna. This edit brings to you a uniquely curated hand-picked fun, edgy & ready to wear separates, quirky accessories, fine jewels, designer clothing and home-décor. along with lifestyle & wellness zones.The event will showcase a wide range of trending printed designs, fun Coord Sets, Luxepret and Destination Wedding Wear, vacay & day out casual co-ords, festive essentials, bridal wear and much more for him and her!