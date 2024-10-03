We’re back and set to colour your festive wardrobes with vibrant clothes, accessories, fine jewels, lifestyle products & more in western & fusion wear for him and her!
We invite you to come and explore The PosH-RacK - Dubai's style destination Pop-Up is all set to celebrate its 7th year and 26th Fashion & Lifestyle Pop-Up on Friday, October 4 at One&Only Royal Mirage Dubai.
The PosH-RacK is back with its Festive Edit in time for Diwali
PosH-RacK is all set for its 26th Lifestyle Pop-Up where the finest designers will be unmasking their Luxury Pret & Couture Collection in time for the festive season. The PosH-RacK is the brainchild of Shefali Munshi and it is co-curated along with Sharmilla Khanna. This edit brings to you a uniquely curated hand-picked fun, edgy & ready to wear separates, quirky accessories, fine jewels, designer clothing and home-décor. along with lifestyle & wellness zones.The event will showcase a wide range of trending printed designs, fun Coord Sets, Luxepret and Destination Wedding Wear, vacay & day out casual co-ords, festive essentials, bridal wear and much more for him and her!
The designers to look out for this season are:
Jewels By Queenie - Shahin Mannan - Deep Thee – Sayaanika - Vikram Phadnis – Farhana Zahedi – Anaya Collections – Inddivogue - The Temple House By Rhea Pillai – Varoin Marwah –Kamaali Pret – Ashtar Weaves– AMRTA By Gunit Kondal-Beauty By Bie, and for the first time a collaboration with Exhibit London presenting:
Tena Durrani – Soraya - Fatima Asher - Mehreen Noorani - Farah Rabia -Dressmaker
Sobia Gulzad -By Mahjabeen - Urooj Atelier - WearMumtaz - Tehreek-e-Falah
House of BB by Bissma Bader
What’s new this season?
Globally renowned designer brand Shahin Mannan is coming to Dubai for the first time! They have been a favourite of Bollywood & Hollywood Stars from Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Kajol to Kiara Advani, Pulkit Samrat , Ayushman Khurana and many more.