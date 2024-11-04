The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024, hosted under the distinguished patronage and presence of Shaikh Hasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum and attended by Shaikh Dalmouk Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, concluded with resounding success at the Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom, Dubai. Bringing together luminaries from across the Middle East and beyond, the event honoured the region’s most impactful leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

The red-carpet evening, attended by 220 VVIPs and industry frontrunners, celebrated an exceptional lineup of awardees recognised for their contributions to various fields, from real estate and healthcare to entrepreneurship and technology. Aston Martin UAE, the prestigious Gold Sponsor, dazzled attendees with an impressive display of luxury cars that added an air of glamour to the night.

One of the event's highlights was the keynote address by Dr. Adil Dalal, who was also honoured as the “Most Inspiring Keynote Speaker 2024.” His insights on conscious leadership set the tone for an evening filled with inspiration and celebration. Emma Kawawa, traveling from Tanzania, delivered a powerful speech on empowering women and youth, culminating in her recognition with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

The Summit celebrated a diverse range of achievements, with awardees such as Renji Reghunadh, acknowledged for empowering women through education, and Priyank Shah of Buildcaps Real Estate, who received the Beacon of UAE Real Estate Excellence award. The event also honoured Gemma Rubio Rodrigo for her exceptional leadership in media and Dr Tina D. Lewis as the Visionary of the Year.

Special thanks were extended to all sponsors, including Balance Capital Partners, JMB Project Management, and Future Innovation Summit, for their unwavering support. The Summit also unveiled the stunning 24k gold-plated trophies, a testament to the event's ethos of celebrating unmatched excellence.