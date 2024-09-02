Through the creation of Zaecy, in the year 2022, Parvathy Achyuth, its Founder and CEO realised a long-cherished dream of bringing an athleisure clothing line to fruition.

Zaecy (pronounced Zay-chee) is an amalgamation of the words- ‘Zaci’ and ‘Shachi’. The term, referring to the balance of masculine and feminine energy, represents skill, might, strength, grace, compassion, and healing. The inspiration behind Zaecy was to create an environment where no one was excluded due to their physical appearance, but celebrated for their aspirations and dreams.

A gold medalist in mass communication, and a branding specialist, Parvathy also presented a research paper on Olay’s digital ads at ICACCI. The insightful session saw her touching on her career journey and overcoming challenging phases, as she offered suggestions to beginners starting in this relevant field.

“I dedicated additional effort to familiarise myself with the garment industry and gained experience by working in our factories in Jordan, which helped us successfully transition from B2B to D2C with learning and adaptation.”

5-year growth trajectory revealed

Parvathy says that rather than emphasising on a fluctuating number, the aim for the brand is to cultivate profound relationships with its customers, placing utmost importance on comfort and style.

“Our ultimate goal is for Zaecy to become a household name, recognised as a preferred option for families. To realise this vision, we commit to ongoing improvement, encompassing design innovations and strategic marketing approaches to meet the changing preferences of our audience.”

Customer-centric approach

Parvathy says, “Zaecy has always prioritized a customer-centric approach since its inception. Rather than imposing our uniqueness on customers, our focus is on delivering what they genuinely want and find comfortable. Our brand values inclusivity and authenticity, embracing every customer regardless of body type. Through active engagement on social media, we create a supportive community. Customer loyalty is important to us, and we strive to provide the comfort and support they expect.”

Creating a legacy

Parvathy is of the belief that people strive relentlessly for success, yet the enduring legacy lies in ethical leadership, where success extends beyond financial achievements to include positive impact on society and the environment.

“My vision is to establish a legacy of resilience, innovation, and inclusivity by breaking barriers and fostering a culture of equality and opportunity,” she says, adding, “I aspire to empower women and diverse talent within my organisation and beyond, inspiring future leaders committed to integrity, creativity, and sustainable business practices. Our corporate responsibility focuses on minimising our carbon footprint, practicing fair trade across our supply chain, and investing in social and environmental initiatives. We prioritise our team’s well-being, treating them as extended family with policies that encourage emotion and foster trust.”

Improvement and innovation

“Typically when launching a start-up, there’s often apprehension about venturing into experimentation,” Parvathy shares. “This sentiment is particularly prevalent in the apparel athleisure sector, where concerns over production costs, shipping expenses, and other financial outlays can constrain our ability to stay abreast of current trends. However, at Zaecy, we’ve defied these limitations.” Presently boasting an expansive range of over 150 to 200 styles, encompassing approximately 400 to 450 SKUs, Zaecy rivals some of the established brands in the UAE with a product range now including innovative yoga mats, bottles, and accessories.

““Our commitment to quality extends to the incorporation of cutting-edge fabric finishes which have properties such as moisture wicking, dirt-repellency and UV protection,” says Parvathy.