2024 has been a whirlwind year for Sterling Group, packed with achievements that have turned heads and sparked conversations in the global beauty scene. From international exhibitions to curated influencer campaigns, Sterling has blended innovation, style, and connection into every moment.

Stealing the spotlight at Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, drawing over 70,000 visitors and nearly 2,000 exhibitors to the Dubai World Trade Center. Amid this global showcase, Sterling claimed center stage as the Title Sponsor, presenting a dazzling lineup of brands—ARMAF, Hamidi, Risala, COSMO, and Armaf Beauté.

The ARMAF Delights collection introduced playful new additions, Yum Yum and Island Bliss, while Club de Nuit Lionheart captivated with its elegance and sophistication. Sterling didn’t just display products; it embodied its relentless creativity and fearless ambition to redefine the industry.

Adding to the excitement, Sterling elevated its storytelling in 2024 by inviting influencers from across the globe to Dubai for an immersive journey into its world. From vibrant walks in Miracle Garden to luxury yacht cruises and a glamorous evening at Armani, every moment captured the bold, refined essence of Sterling.

Hamza Fakhruddin, Managing Partner Sterling Perfumes, Namrata Mehta, Head of Marketing Sterling Perfumes, Gaël Montero, Master perfumer Givaduan and Ibrahim Gibreil, key account manager Givaduan. Image Credit: Supplied

The experience celebrated connection and creativity, leaving influencers—and their audiences—enchanted by Sterling’s vibrant lifestyle and innovative spirit. Bold, sophisticated, and unforgettable, Sterling proved once again why it’s a leader in the beauty and fragrance world.

Celebrating 25 years of international presence

Turning 25 is a big deal, and Sterling made sure its milestone was celebrated in style. At the TFWA World Exhibition in both Singapore and Cannes, all eyes were on Précieux I—a breathtaking extrait de parfum crafted to encapsulate the brand’s remarkable journey over the past quarter-century. It’s the kind of fragrance that tells a story—rich, layered, and unforgettable.

The exhibitions also provided an exclusive glimpse into the future, showcasing previews of upcoming travel retail launches. Sterling’s vision is clear: to make every traveler’s journey a little more magical with fragrances that feel like precious treasures.

Making waves in 2024

This year, filled with celebration, innovation, and reflection, defined Sterling’s journey and marked a significant milestone that honoured the brand’s creativity, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence. From the launch of Risala Elite, Hamidi Amiri, and Armaf Beauté to groundbreaking campaigns and global showcases, the year reflected Sterling’s spirit of ingenuity and its ability to adapt and thrive in a constantly evolving beauty landscape.