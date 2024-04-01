Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Combining a coastal ambience and urban amenities with breathtaking views of Saadiyat Island, the venue is a wonderful spot from which to explore the natural beauty of the UAE Capital.

Offer: Price starts from Dh1,000 and includes complementary entry to Saadiyat Beach Club, a reduced room rate including breakfast, 20 per cent off on culinary offerings, 20 per cent off on food and beverages at the beach club, as well as 20 per cent off at Sense, the Rosewood spa.

Call: 02 813 5550

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Set on the prime Dubai Islands waterfront, this incredible resort features a fusion of Thai and Arabian influences, allowing you to form some wonderful Eid staycation memories with your loved ones.

Offer: Starting Dh2,000 for an all-inclusive stay

Call: 04 522 9999

Taj Dubai

Taj Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

This Eid, experience lavish comforts at a home away from home, right in the heart of the city at this luxurious hotel. Enjoy two nights of pure opulence as you explore and savour culinary delights from diverse flavours and cuisines, from tantalising local dishes to international favourites that are sure to please everyone’s palate.

Offer: Starting from Dh3,000, offer available between April 10-14

Call: 04 438 3100

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai

Celebrate Eid at this premier equestrian-inspired destination, a lavish staycation surrounded by Andalusian elegance and panoramic polo fields. Enjoy 24-hour room service and exclusive in-villa catering for a truly indulgent escape. The Executive Suite, known as The Chukka Suite — a nod to the exciting sport of polo — offers an elevated Andalusian living experience.

The suite boasts unmatched views of the verdant polo lawns, allowing you to immerse yourself in elegance and sophistication.

Offer: Package starts from Dh2,640 per couple for a 2-night stay at the Executive Suite and is inclusive of breakfast at the Andalucia restaurant and Afternoon Tea at the Equestrian Lounge (from 3pm to 6pm)

Call: 04 435 4444

Address Downtown

Set in Dubai’s prestigious community, next to the hustle and bustle and featuring plush rooms and majestic views of the Burj Khalifa, this exquisite hotel offers you the perfect Eid escape this festive season.

Offer: Starting from Dh3,199 per night during Eid weekend

Call: 04 436 8750/8755

Banyan Tree

Nestled in Bluewaters Dubai, this sanctuary has around 500 metres of private beachfront, ideal for creating unforgettable moments and reconnecting amidst serenity.

Offer: Starting from Dh2,200 plus taxes including breakfast. Receive 20 per cent off the best available rates, daily breakfast, 20 per cent off dining and spa experiences, a flexible cancellation policy, and early check-in and late check-out. Available from April 1 to 15

Call: 04 556 6666

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

This manmade island is the ultimate Eid getaway. Indulge in water sports, mountain climbing and more amazing outdoor activities. Book before March 20 to enter a prize draw.

Offer: Staycation starts from Dh1,099 with Ula (limited slots). Weekend getaway starts Dh1,699 plus taxes for 2-night stay. One lucky person also gets to win an unforgettable Umrah Experience, including flights and accommodation for two people.

Call: 07 246 0000 | WhatsApp +971 50 650 9104

The H Dubai Hotel

The H Dubai Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Create unforgettable moments with loved ones at this enchanting getaway destination in the city’s centre.

Offer: A 20 per cent room discount on the best available room rates, starting from Dh748++, a cash voucher for F&B and spa treatments. Kids below 12 years of age get to stay and dine for free with the existing bedding and meal plan (maximum of two kids) *Pre-booking required

Call: 04 501 8888

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

This unique hotel promises an ideal family getaway amidst perfect weather, offering abundant fun-filled activities and exclusive offers from two renowned dining destinations, Claw BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar. From bouncing on a giant bouncy castle or playing on the wet football pitch to enjoying beach volleyball on the soft white sand, there is something for everyone.

Offer: From Dh800 per night, guests can enjoy the exclusivity of a private sandy beach, infinity pool and awe-inspiring sea views, instantly transporting guests to the island life. Guests also get an exclusive 20 per cent discount at Claw BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar.

Call: 07 209 0000

VIDA Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain

Escape the weekday hustle and treat yourself to a slice of paradise at this venue, offering cherished UAE residents a 20 per cent discount on weekday stays in the inviting rooms and suites.

Offer: Starting Dh1,250, get 20 per cent off best available rates. Offer is valid until September 30