What is SentinelOne showcasing at GITEX Global this year?
At Gitex, we will present our AI-powered Singularity Platform that enhances detection, prevention, and response across endpoints, identity, and cloud environments. Other highlights include Singularity Identity for Identity Threat detection and response, and Singularity Cloud Security for multi-cloud environments. We will also spotlight the advancements in Purple AI, SentinelOne’s most advanced AI security analyst that translates natural language into structured queries, as well as Singularity AI-SIEM for autonomous SOC operations.
Visitors to our booth at Cyber Valley Hall 24, Stand B-50, can challenge themselves at our thrilling Mortal vs. Machine competition, where they can go head-to-head with a SentinelOne cybersecurity expert, and supported by Purple AI, see how quickly they can find, remediate, and report on threats.
What are your expected takeaways from the event?
Gitex provides SentinelOne with the opportunity to demonstrate our AI-driven innovations to a global audience, and also learn more about what else is up and coming in the industry. We are excited to engage with other industry leaders, partners, and customers to share insights on how SentinelOne is empowering organisations to combat cyber threats with minimal human intervention, enabling faster, more effective protection while preparing businesses for the future. We will showcase innovations that set the standard for next-generation cybersecurity, ensuring organizations are equipped to handle tomorrow's threats today.