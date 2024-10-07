SentinelOne , a global leader in AI-powered security, has been named Best Managed Detection and Response Service Provider of the Year as part of the Future Security Awards 2024. The award is the latest recognition of SentinelOne’s market leadership and momentum in endpoint protection.

Presented by CPI Media Group, the Future Security Awards honor outstanding enterprise IT security leaders and vendors that deliver ground-breaking security solutions. SentinelOne’s Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider of the Year Award highlights the strength of the company’s MDR offerings and growing traction in the market.

In August 2024, SentinelOne launched Singularity MDR, expanding on its award-winning Vigilance MDR service, providing tailored, end-to-end protection across the entire enterprise environment with enhanced managed threat hunting and DFIR capabilities. Built on the AI-powered Singularity Platform, Singularity MDR harnesses the power of SentinelOne’s industry-leading threat experts and intelligence to provide detection and response coverage fit for the modern threat environment.

"Our MDR solutions are designed to deliver comprehensive, tailored protection against today’s evolving threats, providing businesses with peace of mind in an increasingly complex cyber landscape,” says Ezzeldin Hussein, Regional Senior Director, Solution Engineering, META, SentinelOne. “By combining our AI-powered Singularity Platform with industry-leading threat detection and response expertise, we ensure reliable coverage across endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads, 24x7x365.”

Innovative organisations around the world are rapidly adopting the Singularity Platform for its superior architecture, reliability and ability to deliver world class cyber defense while ensuring business resiliency. And the solution continues to rack up accolades. Last month, SentinelOne was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fourth consecutive year, and was also included in Forrester's Managed Detection And Response Services Landscape, Q4 2024 and recognized the brand as a notable provider in the market.