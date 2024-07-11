SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification is returning to Saudi Arabia with SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders August 2024 (August 18-22) at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, a comprehensive training event designed for security managers and SOC leaders who are committed to enhancing their leadership and technical skills, through both in-person training and simultaneous live online sessions.

Saudi Arabia recently achieved the highest global ranking in the cybersecurity indicator, as reported in the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by IMD. This reaffirms the Kingdom's leading role in international cybersecurity and is also a testament to its commitment towards Saudi Vision 2030. However, despite this significant growth, cyber-attacks remain relentless, necessitating that governments, organizations, and individuals stay vigilant.

“This emphasises the importance of not only maintaining technical proficiency but also developing leadership skills to combat ongoing security threats proactively,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, at SANS Institute. “And for security professionals to effectively plan, manage and execute security programs and initiatives, they require both technical expertise and strong leadership abilities.”

LDR512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers will equip security leaders with essential technical knowledge and leadership skills to effectively manage security projects and high-performing teams, covering a multitude of key cybersecurity topics including security frameworks, architecture, engineering, application security, DevSecOps, GenAI security, cryptography, and more.

Additionally, the LDR551: Building and Leading Security Operations Centers course empowers SOC managers to develop proactive, intelligence-driven defenses against emerging threats. With hands-on exercises and Cyber42 interactive leadership simulations, these courses will help cybersecurity professionals align security activities with organizational goals and build forward-looking, fast-paced cyber defense capabilities.

SANS Institute will also hold a Community Night Talk on Tuesday, August 20, 5.30 - 6.30pm (AST) – Empowering a Modern SOC With AI: Practical Use Cases. Traditional security operations centers' (SOCs) struggle with alert fatigue and data overload. This presentation explores the transformative role of AI in modern SOCs, focusing on its application to improve threat detection, automate incident responses, and enable predictive analytics for a proactive defense strategy. Maxim Deweerdt, Certified Instructor at SANS Institute will demonstrate practical use cases to help analysts work smarter.

For more information and to register for SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders August 2024 in person or online, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/riyadh-cyber-leaders-2024/