As a leader in the hospitality industry, how have you integrated corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiatives into the business strategy? Can you share some of the recent projects or innovations you've introduced to promote environmental sustainability and community engagement within the organisation?

I firmly believe that sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) should be seamlessly integrated into every aspect of our operations. At both Villa Rotana and Jumeira Rotana, we are steadfast in our commitment to reducing plastic waste, promoting eco-conscious practices, and prioritising local suppliers. For instance, we’ve introduced in-room refillable water dispensers and eliminated plastic bottles in banquet operations, while also ensuring the use of recyclable materials across our food and beverage operations. These actions align with our commitment to driving meaningful environmental change and building a more sustainable future.

Our CSR initiatives extend beyond sustainability. A highlight of our annual activities is the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, where we bring joy to children from the Rashid Centre with a festive meal, gifts, and live music. In addition to this, we host creative events, such as lunch and painting activities, aiming at promoting creativity and inclusion. During Ramadan, we also distribute food boxes to those in need, supporting vulnerable communities. These initiatives reflect our dedication to both environmental sustainability and community engagement, and our goal is to continue making a positive and lasting impact on the people we serve.

A brand is as good as its leaders and staff. In this regard, do elaborate on some of the key initiatives you’ve undertaken to ensure staff satisfaction and their long-term growth within the organisation.

To ensure staff satisfaction and their long-term growth, we’ve implemented several key initiatives that prioritize employee well-being and professional development. This year, a major focus has been on reducing turnover, improving team stability, and minimising recruitment costs. Internal promotions play a crucial role in this, as we actively empower our team members to advance within the organisation. Additionally, we have supported senior team members in joining international task forces, providing them with valuable development opportunities to broaden their horizons.

Recognising exceptional performance is another priority, and we have made significant efforts to acknowledge hard work. For example, we have awarded numerous individual recognitions to colleagues who have gone above and beyond in their dedication. By fostering a positive work environment and providing clear pathways for professional growth, we aim to build a motivated and engaged team — one that will contribute to the long-term success of the organization.

Rotana is a cherished UAE brand, and one of the oldest and most respected regional hospitality groups. What is the legacy you hope to establish, for future managers, your value partners and customers?

The legacy I hope to establish for Jumeira Rotana and Villa Rotana is one of treasured times, Rotana’s promise to guests, integrity, and sustainable growth. For future managers, I want to create a culture that empowers them to innovate, collaborate, and lead with responsibility. I believe that by prioritising continuous development and learning, we can cultivate leaders who will drive progress and uphold Rotana’s reputation for excellence.