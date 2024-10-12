RJ Sophie is an internationally recognised South Asian professional hos, who has gained widespread acclaim for her versatile skills and captivating presence in the entertainment industry. She has been trained in media from Washington DC & Chicago and holds a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication. She has hosted multiple events for top notch brands in the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia and the US. She has been the top choice for most South Asian brands as an MC around the world. She’s done radio, TV and has also acted in South Asia’s first vertical web series, CrossRoads. She is a public speaker, has hosted for TEDx and has received various awards for her services to the media industry. She is also a social worker and the Ambassador for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and WWF.