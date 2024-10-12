A media professional for more than 17 years, the confident and spirited Sophiya Anjam is all set to conquer the UAE airwaves! Her brand new radio show on VIBEFM 105.4 called Sounds Good With Sophie is all set to launch on air from the October 14, 2024. The show promises fun music, great conversation, surprise giveaways, celebrity interviews, engaging segments and a whole lot of entertainment. It will be aired Monday to Friday 3-7pm and will help beat the traffic, as RJ Sophie will be our rush hour companion!
The radio channel is currently the no.1 Desi Music Station in the UAE and they are excited to welcome their new star RJ on the airwaves through a drive time show which promises to capture everyone’s hearts. This show will give a new flavour to the UAE airwaves which we will now realise was missing!
RJ Sophie is an internationally recognised South Asian professional hos, who has gained widespread acclaim for her versatile skills and captivating presence in the entertainment industry. She has been trained in media from Washington DC & Chicago and holds a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication. She has hosted multiple events for top notch brands in the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia and the US. She has been the top choice for most South Asian brands as an MC around the world. She’s done radio, TV and has also acted in South Asia’s first vertical web series, CrossRoads. She is a public speaker, has hosted for TEDx and has received various awards for her services to the media industry. She is also a social worker and the Ambassador for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and WWF.
She shifted to Dubai last year and already won the Best Upcoming RJ & MC Award by Gulf News & Being She this year! From such a powerhouse of talent, you can only expect the best. So set up your alarms and get ready to beat the traffic by tuning into Sounds Good With Sophie!