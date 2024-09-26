UAE residents can take their home security up a notch with the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, Amazon’s first indoor camera with an in-built mount that can pan 360 degrees and tilt 169 degrees, allowing customers to see every corner of their home.

The camera delivers high-quality video footage and reliable functionality, including full and clear HD video and colour night vision with expansive pan and vertical tilt coverage. Customers can also enjoy all the features they love and trust from Ring, including Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of business development – MEA, Ring, says, “We are excited to roll out the new Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera to provide our customers with ease of mind when they are away from home. The camera comes with flexible mounting options and is very user-friendly, making it the ideal addition to your home.”

Easy set-up

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera set up is easy – customers can first download the free Ring app on their iOS or Android devices and create an account. The app then guides them through a three-stage set-up process – including 1. Opening the Ring app, selecting Set Up a Device, tapping Cameras; 2. Finding and scanning the QR Code on the box; and 3. Following the in-app instructions to complete setup.

Key features

Customers can set customisable motion zones to define a specific area that they want their Ring device to cover while ignoring everything outside that area, enabling them to effectively monitor the area they want as well as reduce the number of “false positive” motion alerts. It also comes equipped with a manual Privacy Cover in front of the camera lens, which can turn the camera and microphone on or off.

Customers can add the Ring skill to Alexa via the Alexa app and just say, “Alexa, show me the living room,” to see Live View and begin speaking with people in that room, as long as the privacy cover is not in use. Customers may also opt for a Ring Protect subscription, which allows them to store and access recordings in the cloud, share videos, and receive motion notifications with a photo preview directly in the app notification. For extra peace of mind, clips are erased at the end of the selected storage period, which is 180 days.

Expanding existing line-up

Ring has also launched two new earth tone colours for their Indoor Camera with Privacy Shutter: Blush for bright, airy spaces, and Starlight with a neutral tone that fits any space.

Availability