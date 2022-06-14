Crafted like no other, the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 is a gaming PC from the future. It all starts with aesthetics with an ergonomic design featuring an integrated aluminum alloy handle for easy movement. Nuances such as a hidden headset credal introduce professionals to an extra layer of convenience especially after long gaming sessions. MSI has also packed its PC with an innovative gaming dial, top-end internals and enviable lighting to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

HMI gaming dial design

Built in front of the machine, MSI’s gaming dial is like a dashboard in a sports car. The dial allows you to quickly switch performance profiles and access a dashboard to assess frequency, CPU loading, temperature and many other aspects of the machine. Access to media controls is also possible via the dial and for further personalisation, you can even load up the dial with your favorite animation effects.

The customisation possible via the dial goes together with MSI’s Mystic Light, a feature that completely illuminates the chassis of the machine. Often, gaming enthusiasts like to make their PCs a core part of their extended setup but also like its aesthetics to reflect the mood of a situation in-game. This is where Ambient Link comes into the picture, which synchronises with Mystic Light and other compatible lighting accessories to extend the gaming world into your RGB PC setup and room.

Incredible power and performance

As a gaming PC should be, the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 is decked out with the latest processing power. It blazes through any task thanks to the latest 12 Gen Intel Core i9 overclockable processor on-board alongside Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 3090 GPU. You also find 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 5.0 SSD storage.

While this is easily enough for hardcore multitasking, the PC does not budge even when it comes to high-end gaming. Across games like Borderlands 3 (76-162fps), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (61-100fps) and Grand Theft Auto V (153-184fps), the machine maintains incredibly impressive and consistent frame rates when moving between 2,160p High settings and 1,080p Ultra settings. These games aside, even popular multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite run without any hiccups thanks to 2.5G, 1G Gigabit LAN and WiFi 6E technology access for connectivity.

But above all, it is the machine’s cooling that ensures that this performance is reliable. With a Ventus fan featuring a triple-fan design and MSI’s exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 4 with separated air-chamber cooling technology, any potential bottlenecks are taken care of. The solution provides independent airflow paths for the CPU, GPU, power supply and a separate cooling space for the VRM part to help with heat dissipation. To take things one step further, Dragon liquid cooling is used to ensure high performance is maintained no matter how demanding the workload is.

MSI has done well to curate an experience tailor-made for gaming professionals. Developed under an exclusive partnership with BlueStacks, the MSI App Player can bridge the gaming experience between mobile and PC. It can also leverage customised features such as keyboard lighting and better graphics. MSI Center on the other helps you control your PC the way you want it. Useful features such as sound tuning, gaming modes, gaming highlights and more are all built into one unified system for maximum functionality and convenience.

Pricing and availability