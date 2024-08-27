MENA Impact, a UAE-based social enterprise dedicated to empowering organisations and individuals across the MENA region, proudly announces its achievement of B Corporation (B Corp) Certification. This prestigious recognition marks MENA Impact as the 12th B Corp in the UAE and one of over 20 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of environmental and social impact, accountability, and transparency. This global community is committed to using business as a force for good. To attain B Corp certification, MENA Impact underwent a rigorous third-party assessment to evaluate its environmental and social performance, benchmarking ways to integrate impact into the company’s business model and requiring evidence of its positive impact.

Nadine Zidani, Founder and CEO comments: “From the beginning of MENA Impact’s journey, I knew we would become a B Corp certified company. We want to walk the talk and hold ourselves accountable to our stakeholders. We are very proud to join the B Corp community and to see it growing in our region.”

MENA Impact is a purpose-driven company offering a one-stop shop solution that includes sustainability programs, online courses, educational content, and community-building activities. The company is committed to systemic change and works closely with stakeholders to contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the MENA region.

One of MENA Impact's key commitments is empowering MENA youth through employment. The organization supports young people from underemployed countries like Palestine by providing sustainability training and job opportunities, enabling them to enter the workforce and contribute to the region’s sustainable future.

As B Corp ambassadors, MENA Impact is dedicated to supporting the growth of this movement in the MENA region. From guiding organisations on their certification journey to applying standards that measure and improve environmental and social impact, MENA Impact stands as an expert partner in enhancing sustainability practices and expanding this thriving community.

To further demonstrate their environmental and social commitments and ensure transparency in their practices, MENA Impact has published an impact report available on their website. This report details their progress and the tangible outcomes they have achieved so far. Along with their public profile on the B Corp website, the report provides transparency and accountability, allowing all stakeholders to see the real-world impact of their work.