As the new school year approaches, it’s crucial to prioritise children’s health and well-being. Studies show that 1 in 5 school-aged children experience dehydration, which can impact cognitive function and concentration. Additionally, over 50% of kids face dental issues due to inadequate oral hygiene, and nearly 30% are at risk of lifestyle-related ailments like obesity. This editorial explores practical tips and strategies to keep kids healthy, active, and ready to excel in school.

Ultimate prep checklist for a successful school year

As children gear up for a new academic year, it’s essential to ensure their minds are sharp and ready for the challenges ahead. Dr Ummerkutty Abdul Nazer, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Fujairah suggests a checklist that focuses on creating a balanced routine that limits screen time, encourages regular reading, and promotes cognitive activities like puzzles and educational games.

This approach helps enhance focus, memory, and critical thinking skills. Remember, a good night’s sleep and a nutritious breakfast are also vital components for brain health, ensuring your child is mentally prepared to absorb and retain new information throughout the school day.

Sip Smart Kids: A guide to staying hydrated at school

Staying hydrated is key to keeping your child energised and focused during the school day. Dr Sujeev Roypati, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road emphasises the importance of drinking water regularly, especially in hot climates. He advises to encourage your child to carry a reusable water bottle and drink from it throughout the day. Avoid sugary drinks, as they can lead to energy crashes and tooth decay. Instead, opt for water or natural fruit-infused beverages that are both refreshing and nutritious.

Proper hydration aids in maintaining concentration, preventing headaches, and supporting overall physical well-being, helping your child stay at the top of their game.

From healthy lunchboxes to learning

A nutritious lunch is the fuel that keeps your child going strong throughout the school day says Dr B Rupa, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Al Butina (Sharjah). Healthy Lunches that are packed with wholesome ingredients like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins are essential.

These components provide sustained energy, support growth, and enhance cognitive function. Involving your child in the lunch preparation process can make healthy eating fun and educational.

Avoid processed snacks high in sugar and salt; instead, create colourful and balanced meals that are both appealing and nourishing. This approach not only promotes physical health but also helps establish lifelong healthy eating habits.

Sparkling smiles: Fun and easy dental care tips for kids

Good oral hygiene is essential for a child’s overall health and confidence. Dr Sana Patel, Specialist Paediatric Dentistry at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay and Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches and Downtown offers key tips to ensure a successful school year. Emphasise the importance of “brushing twice daily, rinsing after every meal and embrace fluoride in daily routine.”

Dr Patel also provides early oral hygiene guidance for parents to set a strong foundation. She makes dental care an enjoyable routine at home and in the clinic. Regular dental check-ups are crucial for catching potential issues early. By teaching children the correct brushing and flossing techniques, Dr Patel helps them take responsibility for their oral health, setting them up for a confident and successful school year.

Hands-on hygiene: Making clean hands a school day habit

Children’s curiosity often exposes them to germs, making handwashing a crucial tool to prevent infections like flu, diarrhoea, and hepatitis. Dr Utkarsh Anand, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Liwan, emphasises washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering all surfaces, including under nails where germs hide.

When soap and water aren’t available, alcohol-based sanitisers can be a practical alternative, though not a complete substitute. Parents should model good hygiene to instil these habits in children, ensuring a healthier future for them and the community.

Energy boosters: Fun ways to keep kids active all year long

Physical activity is essential for maintaining your child’s energy levels and overall health. Dr Mohammed Hunais P, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Oud Metha encourages regular exercise, whether it’s through sports, active play, or simple activities like walking or cycling to school.

Physical activity not only builds strength and endurance but also improves mood and academic performance. Encourage your child to participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. Balancing screen time with outdoor activities helps prevent sedentary habits and ensures your child remains fit, active, and ready to tackle the school year with enthusiasm.

Pack smart: Must-have items for your child’s school bag

A well-equipped school bag can play a significant role in your child’s health and safety says Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown. Ensure it includes a sturdy water bottle to keep them hydrated throughout the day, as dehydration can impact their concentration and overall well-being. Pack a nutritious snack to provide essential energy and avoid the mid-afternoon slump. Include a health kit with hand sanitiser to reduce the spread of germs, tissues for respiratory hygiene, and any necessary medications or first-aid supplies.

Adding an extra set of clothing can be useful for unexpected accidents, while a compact umbrella or raincoat will help protect against sudden weather changes. These items are key to supporting your child’s health and ensuring they stay comfortable and prepared for a productive school day.

Spotting and solving: Addressing common health issues in kids

Dr Manoj Raghavan, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Nuaimiah (Ajman) says school-aged children are prone to various common health issues such as colds, allergies, and minor injuries. Early detection is key: watch for symptoms like persistent coughs, rashes, or unusual fatigue.

Regular check-ups with a paediatrician can help manage and prevent these problems. For minor injuries or complaints, keep a first aid kit handy and know basic treatments. Educate your child about hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing and avoiding sharing personal items. Addressing these issues promptly and effectively ensures a smoother, healthier school experience.

Strategies to help kids manage school year stress

Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah, says managing stress is crucial for children’s overall well-being. Encourage a balanced routine that includes time for homework, extracurricular activities, and relaxation. Regular physical activity is a great stress reliever, so try to include activities your child enjoys, whether it’s sports, dancing, or a simple family walk. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine helps ensure adequate sleep, which is essential for managing stress. Additionally, open communication is key; make sure your child feels comfortable discussing their feelings and concerns with you.

Ensuring your child eats right all year

Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says that a balanced diet is foundational for a child’s growth and development. Aim to fill half of their plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains, and a quarter with lean proteins. Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and veggies to ensure they receive a range of nutrients. Limit processed foods and sugary snacks, opting instead for whole foods like nuts, yoghurt, and whole-grain crackers. Encourage your child to drink water throughout the day and use meal planning as a tool to create nutritious, appealing meals.

Spotting and solving nutritional deficiencies in kids

Common signs of nutritional deficiencies include fatigue, poor concentration, frequent infections, and pale skin, highlights Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). If you notice these symptoms, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider. To address deficiencies, focus on a varied diet that includes a range of nutrients. For instance, iron-rich foods like lean meats and spinach can help if anaemia is a concern, while vitamin D can be boosted with fortified dairy products or sunlight exposure. A healthcare provider may recommend specific supplements if necessary.

