Please share some important milestones in your evolutionary journey and how you have personally contributed towards the growth of one of the most prominent hotels in the region?

As the General Manager of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the team and I have contributed to several key milestones that have defined our hotel’s reputation as a leading luxury destination in Dubai. One of the most significant milestones in our journey has been the unique approach to transforming the hotel’s event spaces. This strategy has allowed us to maximise their potential and offer unparalleled and unique experiences, setting us apart in the industry.

When I joined Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we immediately saw the potential to use our available spaces more effectively. Focusing on creative and innovative concepts, we transformed outdoor areas into stunning venues that stand out in Dubai’s competitive event market.

Our terraces, gardens and rooftop spaces now host everything from corporate events and weddings to art exhibitions and fashion shows, offering guests a remarkable setting with breathtaking city views. This initiative has been instrumental in attracting a diverse clientele and increasing our occupancy for event bookings, a success we can all be proud of. Beyond traditional events, we have also embraced bringing communities together through special gatherings.

Our annual Ramadan Majlis, Ramadan and Winter District celebrations have become highlights in the city’s social calendar and significantly enhanced our reputation. These events, which showcase our culinary excellence and hospitality, foster a sense of community by providing cultural exchange and interaction platforms.

Our vision has always been to maintain our status as a leading luxury destination by staying ahead of industry trends and focusing on guest satisfaction. I am proud of our strides and continuous committed to driving further growth and innovation at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. This ensures that our business will continue to evolve and meet the changing needs of our guests and the industry.

You have a bird’s eye view of the market, what are the main trends you see influencing it, especially in a dynamic city like Dubai?

Dubai is renowned for its dynamic, competitive, and ever-evolving hospitality market. As the city continues positioning itself as a global hub for tourism and business, several key trends influence the market at large.

One of the most prominent trends we're witnessing is the rise of bleisure travel, where business travellers extend their trips to explore leisure activities. Dubai's unique blend of culture, luxury, and adventure, from its rich history to its modern marvels, makes it a perfect destination for those looking to combine business with leisure. Many travellers extend their stay to experience the city's diverse offerings, from cultural attractions like the Museum of the Future and Al Fahidi Historic District to iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

This trend is enhancing the tourism sector and encouraging hotels to offer more tailored packages that cater to business and leisure needs. With the rise of remote working, more people opt for extended stays, combining work and leisure in destinations like Dubai. This popular trend has prompted hotels to adapt by offering more flexible accommodation options and creating work-friendly environments. At Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we provide modern working spaces and business amenities to cater to this growing demand, ensuring our guests can stay productive while enjoying their time in the city.

Health and wellness tourism is another significant trend shaping the market. Travellers are prioritising their physical and mental well-being more than ever before, seeking destinations that offer relaxation and rejuvenation. Dubai's wellness scene is not just growing; it's thriving, with an array of luxury spas, wellness retreats, and fitness experiences.

At Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we cater to this demand by offering world-class wellness facilities, including state-of-the-art fitness centers, and holistic spa treatments designed to provide our guests with a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.

Guests now expect seamless technology integration during their stay, from digital check-ins to smart room controls. We have invested heavily in tech-driven solutions such as our Jumeirah E-Butler service and digital concierge services, ensuring our guests enjoy a convenient and connected experience. This trend towards digitisation is not just about convenience; it's about enhancing personalisation and creating memorable interactions with our guests.

Dubai's culinary scene is rapidly gaining recognition, with increasing tourists visiting the city to experience its diverse food offerings. Dubai offers an unparalleled culinary journey from Michelin-starred restaurants to traditional Emirati cuisine. At Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we celebrate this trend by hosting gourmet dining experiences and collaborating with renowned chefs to offer our guests a taste of local and international flavours.

Have consumer preferences changed or evolved in the past five years, where do you see this going and how aligned is Jumeirah Emirates Towers to these preferences?

Yes, consumer preferences have undeniably evolved over the last five years, and we believe this trend will continue to influence the future of the hospitality sector. One notable shift is the growing demand for independence and convenience among travellers. Today’s guests, particularly business travellers, expect more seamless and efficient access to services and amenities. They seek personalised experiences that accommodate their fast-paced lifestyles, allowing them to customise their stay to meet their individual needs and preferences.

At Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we have embraced a digital-first approach to meet these changing preferences. We recognise that today’s guests value efficiency and convenience, which is why we’ve introduced a variety of digital services designed to enhance their stay with us.

For example, our Jumeirah E-Butler service enables guests to request anything they need directly from their smartphones. Whether it’s ordering room service, booking a spa treatment, or arranging transportation, everything is just a few taps away. This service not only offers convenience but also adds a personal touch by remembering guests past preferences.

In our restaurants, we have implemented digital menus, allowing guests to order private dining or make reservations using their phones. This provides flexibility and control, aligning with the trend of guests seeking more autonomy over their dining experiences. To further streamline the arrival and departure process, we offer digital check-in and check-out options. Guests can complete these processes on their devices, reducing wait times and ensuring a smooth stay.

Looking ahead, we anticipate these trends of digitisation and personalisation to continue expanding. The future of hospitality will likely focus on integrating more advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT (Internet of Things) to further elevate guest experiences. We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of these advancements, ensuring that Jumeirah Emirates Towers remains aligned with our guests’ evolving expectations.

How do you see the hospitality sector evolving over the next five years and how critical a role do you see the Jumeirah playing in this regard?

The hospitality industry in Dubai is continually evolving, and we're seeing several exciting trends rising to meet consumer’s demands. One significant trend is the focus on personalised guest experiences. Travelers today seek unique and tailored experiences that cater to their specific preferences, whether it's in dining, wellness, or entertainment. Technology plays a crucial role in this personalisation, allowing us to gather data and offer bespoke services to our guests.

As traveller markets and consumer trends continue to change - Jumeirah, as a market leader for hospitality in the region needs to remind everyone to not lose sight of their roots and the nature of Arabian hospitality. Warmth, generosity, joy should underpin everything hospitality brands do, with the guest at the heart.

Another trend is the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Guests are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their travels and expect hotels to implement green initiatives. At Jumeirah Emirates Towers, we're committed to sustainability and have adopted several measures to reduce our carbon footprint, such as energy-efficient systems and waste reduction programs.