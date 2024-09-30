Considering you have a bird’s eye view of the sector, how much has real estate sales evolved over the last decade in the UAE?

Emad Haq (EH): The UAE has shifted from being just a real estate hotspot to a market that defines what’s possible in modern urban development — sustainable, smart, and deeply connected to the global financial ecosystem.

The past decade has been nothing short of transformative for the UAE real estate market, positioning the country as a global beacon for innovation and growth. What began as a rapidly expanding market driven by iconic skyscrapers and luxury developments has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology, sustainable design, and global investment strategies.

The H&S team has consistently uncovered opportunities, turning them into high-value investments for clients. - Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman, H&S Group

Regulations have evolved to create an environment of transparency and trust, laying the foundation for a market where both local and international buyers can confidently invest. Off-plan sales have exploded, offering not just properties, but entire lifestyle concepts built around the future of living. Technological advancements have redefined the buying process, with virtual reality tours, AI-powered property analytics, online agreements and secured transfers becoming the new standard.

How has H&S Real Estate managed to make an impact in this competitive industry here in the UAE and region, and what have been your personal contributions, both as an industry expert and team lead?

EH: H&S Real Estate has redefined what it means to be a trusted partner in property investment. H&S has been awarded multiple times for its achievements and contributions to the real estate industry. Just last month Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, awarded the H&S team with the Excellence in Business Award in UAE for their contribution to the real estate sector.

The H&S team, with a unique ability to see beyond the obvious, has consistently uncovered opportunities that others overlook, turning them into high-value investments for clients. H&S doesn’t just follow trends — it sets them by predicting market shifts and guiding clients toward tomorrow’s success stories.

I sincerely believe that this vision has been achieved by treating every client’s journey as its own — whether helping a family find their dream home or guiding an investor toward unparalleled returns. The ability to balance innovation with a deep understanding of the market has made H&S Real Estate more than just a participant in the UAE real estate landscape — it has become a leader and visionary.

The leadership at H&S Real Estate has focused on cultivating a culture of expertise and foresight. We feel H&S is an academy where we are collectively learning to do better business. At the H&S Real Estate Umm Suqeim office, for instance, sales training sessions are held every Monday, where we invite sales agents from other companies to also join in and take advantage of our team’s vast experience.

What are the main challenges you foresee for the sector, as well as for your brand in its evolutionary journey in the months and years ahead?

Saad Haq: The UAE real estate sector is entering an era of unprecedented opportunity and complexity. As the global economy shifts, the sector will need to navigate economic volatility, changing regulatory landscapes, and the growing demand for sustainable, future-proof developments. Climate change, technological disruption, and global migration patterns will redefine how, where and why people invest in property.

The future of real estate is more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about shaping the future of urban living. - Saad Haq, Group CEO, H&S Group

H&S Real Estate is prepared to meet these challenges head-on, leveraging its expertise and foresight to adapt to an ever-evolving market. The company’s biggest challenge will be maintaining its leadership in a sector where innovation is constant and competition is fierce.

However, this is where H&S thrives — by transforming challenges into opportunities. The company is already aligning itself with the global push toward sustainable development, integrating AI-driven market analysis, and enhancing its digital platforms to offer clients unparalleled insights and opportunities.

The future of real estate is about more than just bricks and mortar — it’s about shaping the future of urban living, and H&S Real Estate is positioned at the forefront of this evolution.

Please share your brand’s expansion plans and where you see it positioned over the next five years.

Fahad Haq: I believe the next five years will be defined by bold moves and visionary growth for H&S Real Estate. With the UAE set to solidify its status as a global financial and real estate powerhouse, H&S is ready to lead the charge. Expansion plans focus on leveraging the company’s expertise in identifying high-potential markets both within the UAE and internationally.

With the UAE set to solidify its status as a global financial and real estate powerhouse, H&S is ready to lead the charge. - Fahad Haq, CEO, H&S Real Estate

But growth is not just about geography — it’s about pushing the boundaries of what real estate can achieve. H&S Real Estate is committed to integrating cutting-edge technology to offer unparalleled client experiences, from AI-powered property recommendations to blockchain-secured transactions. Sustainability will be at the heart of every new project, ensuring that H&S continues to meet the growing demand for green, future-ready developments.