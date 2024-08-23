As the frenzy of the new school year sweeps through households, leaving parents tangled in a web of work deadlines and school obligations, Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries and Director of Positive Education & Innovation at Fortes Education, is here to show us how it’s done.

From crafting dedicated learning spaces to maintaining meaningful engagement with her child’s education, Mankani’s strategies provide a roadmap for parents striving to create a harmonious environment where both professional and personal lives can thrive.

“Balancing work and family can feel overwhelming, especially with kids at different stages,” Mankani says. With her hands full as a mother of a lively two-year-old and as a leading education professional, she emphasises that flexibility is crucial.

“It’s important to let go of the idea of doing it all perfectly,” she advises. Mankani stresses the importance of prioritising what truly matters and being kind to oneself when things don’t go as planned.

“Lean on your support system — whether it’s a spouse, a family member, or even older children who can help with younger siblings,” she suggests.

When it comes to creating a productive home environment that supports children’s learning, Mankani offers a few insightful strategies. “Establish dedicated spaces for each child, whether it’s a quiet nook for toddlers or a focused study area for older kids,” she says.

For younger ones, integrating playful learning through interactive toys and educational games can make any corner of the house a mini-classroom. For older children, Mankani recommends ensuring their study spaces are distraction-free, well-lit, and stocked with necessary supplies.

“Encourage breaks and incorporate physical activity to keep them energised,” she adds. Her ultimate goal is to create an environment where learning feels natural and enjoyable, regardless of the child’s age.

Staying actively involved in a child’s education while managing a career is another challenge Mankani addresses with practical advice. “For younger children, involve yourself by participating in nursery activities, even if it’s just sharing a storybook or engaging in a simple craft,” she says.

As children grow, she suggests shifting focus to being present for milestones like parent-teacher meetings and homework sessions. “For teenagers, involvement might be more about providing guidance and support as they navigate their increasingly independent school life,” Mankani notes.