At Regent International School, a Secondary School and through-school (EYFS to Year 13), the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum is about much more than academics — it is designed to ignite curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, preparing students for a rapidly changing world. Through interdisciplinary projects that integrate the Stanford Model of Design Thinking, students learn to tackle real-world problems, turning ideas into practical solutions.

In primary school, students complete four major STEAM projects each year, beginning with a “provocation” such as a film clip or engaging image to help them empathise with a new concept. From there, students explore, ask questions, and define a challenge they are motivated to solve. This approach encourages children to take ownership of their learning and build critical thinking skills from a young age.

For secondary school students, advanced technology like AutoCAD and 3D printing in Design and Technology lessons are integrated. These tools empower students to create innovative, functional solutions while building technical expertise in high-demand areas.

At Regent, the focus is on making STEM subjects engaging and relevant, allowing students to see the practical applications of their studies in ways that excite them.

Regent’s STEAM curriculum shines with its interdisciplinary projects, a blend of science, maths, history, and more. For example, in a recent maths project, students designed theme parks, calculating ticket and food costs against operational expenses to learn budgeting skills and practical maths. Meanwhile, in a history podcast project, students explored the science of sound, understanding how it bounces off surfaces to affect audio quality.

Students also participate in dynamic competitions like the First Lego League and F1 in Schools, which encourage them to apply physics, engineering, marketing, and design skills in team-based challenges. These competitions not only develop students’ technical abilities but also instil teamwork, creativity, and strategic thinking.