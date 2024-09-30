What makes Hotpack a leading brand in its sector, and what makes your product portfolio unique?

Hotpack’s position as a local manufacturer with a vast distribution network across the globe provides a significant advantage over other service providers. Additionally, our unmatched product range, covering nearly 4,000 items, makes Hotpack the brand of choice for many customers. With almost 30 years of presence in the market, we firmly believe in the UAE’s potential to become a global leader in manufacturing and innovation. Hotpack operates 13 advanced manufacturing plants in the UAE, catering to various industries, including consumer-packaged goods, food, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

How important is CSR as part of your overall corporate policy, and what are some of the recent initiatives you’ve led in this regard?

At Hotpack Global, we value community feedback as an integral part of our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. We actively seek input from the communities we serve to enhance our operations, products, and corporate responsibility initiatives. Hotpack understands the importance of community perspectives in shaping sustainable practices and fostering positive relationships.

Some of our recent initiatives include organising community projects focused on environmental protection. Through the Takkah Project, we support women-led food businesses in the UAE by providing training, mentorship, and Dh1.2 million in financial support for start-ups. Additionally, we regularly participate in CSR activities such as blood donation drives, medical camps, desert clean-up projects, and volunteer programmes in partnership with leading NGOs.

Most recently, we supported the UAE’s nationwide visa amnesty initiative by offering 200 job placements to amnesty seekers, with over 100 candidates already shortlisted.

What are your expansion plans over the next five years?

Hotpack’s strategic expansion and targeted investments highlight our commitment to becoming a global leader in the packaging industry. By leveraging our established market presence and expanding into new regions, we aim to achieve significant growth and improved financial performance, ensuring a sustainable and profitable future. Our manufacturing expansions in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Jordan, and India are notable milestones.

By localising our operations and investing in the latest technology and sustainable production processes, we can meet domestic demand with high-quality products. Constantly exploring new technologies and techniques keeps us ahead of the curve, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We remain focused on evolving and expanding our operations while setting new benchmarks in the global packaging industry.