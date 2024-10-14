What is ManageEngine showcasing at Gitex Global this year, and what is ManageEngine's expected takeaways from Gitex 2024?

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions. We have been active providers of end-to-end IT management solutions for over two decades in the Middle East.

Gitex Global has always been a great platform for us, with this edition being our 18th year of participation since 2005. This edition will give us the opportunity to showcase our full suite of over 60+ IT products and its latest advancements in different niches such as IT service management, advanced analytics, operations management, endpoint security, and other segments. Additionally, we will also be highlighting the latest upgrade to our analytics solution, Analytics Plus 6.0. at our booth in H7 A10 in the main hall.