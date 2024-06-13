The ophthalmology department at the Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care through innovative treatments and cutting-edge technology

The eyes are not only windows to the soul but also essential instruments for navigating the world. As our lifespans increase and technology becomes more pervasive, the significance of eye health grows exponentially. The ophthalmology department at Burjeel Reem stands as a pillar of advanced eye care in the region, offering a comprehensive range of services designed to address diverse ocular conditions. Renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled specialists, the department is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care through innovative treatments and cutting-edge technology.

Understanding eye health

The human eye is a complex organ, adept at transferring the beauty of the outside world into neural signals the brain can understand. Yet, without proper care, this delicate system can falter, leading to reduced vision or irreversible damage. Conditions such as myopia in young adults and presbyopia in older individuals are becoming commonplace. Comprehensive eye examinations are not just recommended — they are essential for safeguarding this critical sense.

Eye conditions can stem from a multitude of causes — genetics, age, environment, or lifestyle factors. The Department of Ophthalmology at Burjeel Reem is a hub of sub-specialties that ensures comprehensive care for all. From diabetic retinopathy to glaucoma and dry eye syndrome, the experts at Burjeel Reem treat a wide range of eye conditions. Cornea and refractive surgeons employ precision lasers to correct near & far vision, offering alternatives to glasses or contacts. Pediatric ophthalmologists ensure children’s eyes develop correctly, and oculoplastic surgeons blend the cosmetic with the medical for both aesthetic and functional restorations.

Leader in oculoplastic procedures

Oculoplastic surgery aims to safeguard the eye’s health and well-being, enabling patients to maximize their visual potential and overall quality of life. This includes a variety of procedures that address conditions involving the orbit, eyelids, tear ducts, and the face. It also deals with the reconstruction of the eye and associated structures.

Burjeel Reem offers a variety of functional and aesthetic services, and its primary focus is to protect the health and safety of the eye while helping patients enjoy the full scope of their vision. This mission is driven forward by fellowship-trained Consultant Ophthalmologist (Oculoplastic Surgeon), Dr.Haitham Moued. The center offers both major and minor oculoplastic procedures with the highest standards of care.

Dr. Moued specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive eye surgeries. With board certification and extensive expertise, Dr. Moued excels in managing ophthalmic diseases and performing advanced surgical procedures, including phacoemulsification and oculoplastic surgeries. His proficiency ensures top-tier care for patients seeking both functional and cosmetic eye treatments.

“We work towards enhancing vision through advanced techniques in oculoplastic and refractive surgery, ensuring each patient receives personalized and comprehensive care for their unique ophthalmic conditions,” says Dr. Moued.

Image Credit: Supplied

Tailored treatments for ocular conditions

Dr. Kanika Aggarwal, Specialist Ophthalmologist (Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon), specializes in the surgical management of complex retinal conditions. In addition to pharmacotherapy & laser treatments for various retinal disorders, her expertise encompasses the surgical medical management of complex diabetic retinal detachments, rhegmatogenous and combined retinal detachments. Additionally, Dr. Aggarwal excels in various macular surgeries, including the correction of epiretinal membranes and macular holes.

“We are dedicated to restoring vision and enhancing retinal health. Our mission is to provide the highest standard of care and the best possible outcomes for every patient,” says Dr. Aggarwal.

The specialist team at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, is adept at diagnosing and managing conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, dry eye syndrome, and refractive errors. Using advanced diagnostic tools like OCT scanning specular microscopy, corneal topography and digital fundus photography, they ensure precision in diagnosis and tailor treatments to each patient’s unique requirements.

Dr. Obaid Majid Kishtwari, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Glaucoma Surgeon, focuses on cutting-edge glaucoma management. His expertise encompasses cataract surgery performed under topical anesthesia with the use of toric and trifocal lenses, innovative glaucoma treatments including both laser and surgical interventions with the latest Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices, and comprehensive medical and laser management of retinal disorders.

“Our focus on interventional glaucoma management ensures a holistic approach to preserving vision,” says Dr. Kishtwari.

Image Credit: Supplied

Treatments for vision correction

Eye treatments span a wide spectrum, from simple corrective lenses to advanced surgical interventions. LASIK surgery, for instance, offers a popular means of permanent near & far vision correction. Cataract surgery, performed by these skilled surgeons, can restore clarity and brighten patients’ worlds. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s unique needs, ensuring the best outcomes with the least invasive methods first.

Utilizing the latest technologies in cataract and refractive surgery, the team at the center provides transformative vision correction procedures. With treatments ranging from laser vision correction to intricate cataract surgeries, Burjeel Reem’s highly qualified ophthalmologists are changing lives.

Dr. Rabee Hilal, Ophthalmologist Surgeon (Corneal and Refractive Surgery), focuses on cataract and intraocular implant surgeries, as well as corneal surgeries including keratoplasties. He is skilled in refractive procedures, utilizing excimer laser techniques such as LASIK, Ultralasik, PRK, SMILE and Femtosecond LASIK. Additionally, he performs implant refractive surgeries, including phakic lenses (ICL) and clear refractive lens exchange, ensuring patients receive the latest and most effective treatments for their vision needs. According to him, elective procedures like LASIK or eyelid surgeries go beyond correcting vision, often providing newfound self-esteem. “The joy of seeing clearly without aid is profound. We work towards improving the quality of life of patients,” says Dr. Hilal.

Preventative measures

Understanding that prevention is as crucial as treatment, Burjeel Reem focuses on educating patients on the importance of UV protection, proper nutrition, and regular eye exams. They underscore the role of everyday choices in maintaining long-term eye health.

Whether patients are seeking routine care or require specialized treatment, the Department of Ophthalmology at Burjeel Reem is equipped to perform simple to complex, minimally invasive surgeries ensuring same day discharge and quick recovery with the highest standard of patient-centric care.