What solutions are you showcasing at GITEX 2024?

At GITEX 2024, Finesse is set to showcase an impressive array of solutions designed to revolutionize the digital transformation journey for enterprises. Visitors to Finesse’s booth at GITEX 2024 can expect an immersive experience into the future of digital transformation.

With a keen focus on innovation, security, and efficiency, Finesse’s three core business units will highlight how their cutting-edge offerings are shaping the future of businesses in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

Eljo J. P., Chief Business Officer & Director, Finesse

1. 1CXO- Advising Digital Transformation: 1CXO provides strategic guidance in essential areas, including customer experience, corporate services, digital transformation, information management, cybersecurity and data privacy and data security . At GITEX 2024, we will present a series of interactive workshops and case studies demonstrating how we help organizations build resilient, future-ready business models. Attendees will gain insights into navigating the complexities of the digital era, ensuring they remain competitive and agile.

2. Finesse - Enabling Digital Transformation: Finesse will unveil a portfolio of advanced solutions aimed at enhancing business intelligence, streamlining operations, and delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences. Attendees at GITEX 2024 can explore innovations in AI-powered chatbots, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, customer experience management (CRM/CEM), enterprise content and treasury management systems (ECM/TMS), corporate performance management (CPM), human capital management (HCM), robotic process automation (RPA), and fully managed IT services. These solutions are designed to help businesses optimize efficiency, make data-driven decisions, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

3. CyberHub 24x7 CSOC- Securing Digital Transformation: As cyber threats continue to evolve, Finesse’s CyberHub 24*7 CSOC will take center stage, showcasing a suite of next-generation cybersecurity solutions. The CyberHub team will present managed security services, digital risk and compliance solutions, zero trust frameworks, cloud and application assurance, digital identity and access management, and advanced data protection and privacy offerings. Attendees can explore specific modules such as threat intelligence, incident response, and compliance management, all designed to enhance organisational security and resilience.

2. What are the major trends you are seeing in digital transformation among your clients?

As a trusted partner to a diverse range of clients and product vendors across multiple industries, Finesse has a unique vantage point on the digital transformation landscape. Through our collaborative work with clients and solution partners, we've gained a deep understanding of the complex challenges and opportunities that organizations face in their digital journeys. This proximity to the market has allowed us to identify key patterns and trends that are shaping the digital transformation agenda for businesses today.

Here are some of the major trends we're seeing among our clients:

1. Integration of AI and automation: AI and automation are becoming central to digital transformation strategies. From automating routine tasks to implementing intelligent systems for customer service and supply chain management, businesses are using these technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

2. Increased adoption of cloud technologies: Many businesses are shifting to cloud-based solutions to gain scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. This move is enabling them to streamline operations, reduce infrastructure costs, and enhance collaboration across teams.

3. Focus on cybersecurity: With the rise in cyber threats, there is a growing emphasis on robust cybersecurity measures. Businesses are investing more in comprehensive security solutions to protect their data and maintain trust with their customers.

4. IoT and smart solutions: The Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining momentum, especially in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. By connecting devices and systems, businesses are achieving greater operational visibility, predictive maintenance, and improved asset management.