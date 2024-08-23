As summer draws to a close, families across the UAE are busy preparing for the new school year. Amidst the flurry of shopping for supplies, organising schedules, and setting academic goals, one crucial aspect that should not be overlooked is the health of children. A healthy start to the school year can set the tone for academic success, emotional well-being, and overall growth. Recognising this, Burjeel Holdings facilities — Burjeel Hospitals, Burjeel Day Surgery Centers, Burjeel Medical Centers, Medeor Hospitals, and LLH Hospitals—are offering comprehensive back-to-school health packages designed to ensure that children are ready to take on the challenges of the new academic year.

Burjeel Hospitals, Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers: Comprehensive Health-Checkups

One of the most important steps in preparing children for the new school year is scheduling a general health checkup. Regular health checkups are not only vital for detecting and addressing any potential health concerns but also play a role in promoting overall well-being.

At Burjeel Hospitals, Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain, medical experts underscore the value of regular checkups. These include a physical examination, developmental screening, vaccination review, hearing and vision screening, dental examination, and blood tests for hemoglobin, iron, and vitamin D levels.

These checkups help in identifying any developmental delays, vision or hearing impairments, or other health issues that could affect a child’s performance in school.

“Flu season typically runs from October to May, and children are at a greater risk of flu-related complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections. This makes it crucial for parents to ensure their children are in optimal health as they head back to school,” says Dr Yamen Fayez Elmughanni, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatology, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah.

Vision screening: A must for academic success

Vision plays a critical role in a child’s ability to learn, with nearly 80 per cent of learning being visual. However, vision problems can often go unnoticed, affecting a child’s academic performance and social interactions.

Experts at Burjeel emphasise the importance of early detection and intervention, noting that common issues like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism can be easily corrected with eyeglasses or other treatments.

“A simple eye exam can make all the difference,” says Dr Mohamed Elshamsi, Consultant Ophthalmologist, from Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Ain. “It’s an investment in your child’s future.” Parents are encouraged to schedule a vision screening as part of their back-to-school preparation, ensuring their children start the year with clear vision and confidence.

Burjeel Hospitals, Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers offer a special back-to-school package, which includes a general assessment, vitamin D test, vision examination, dental assessment, and flu vaccination, valid from August 13 to August 31, 2024.

Medeor Hospitals: Expert pediatric care for a healthy school year

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Medeor Hospitals are at the forefront of paediatric care, offering specialised services to help children transition smoothly into the new school year. The team of paediatricians brings decades of combined experience.

Routine vaccinations and immunisations

Vaccinations are crucial in preventing common childhood illnesses that can spread quickly in a school environment. Before the school year begins, experts advise parents to ensure that all routine vaccinations are up to date. A comprehensive health check-up is also recommended to identify any potential health issues that might affect a child’s learning or participation in school activities.

Adequate sleep is a critical component of a child’s well-being. Doctors recommend that children aged 6-13 years get 9-11 hours of sleep per night. Parents are advised to establish a consistent bedtime routine that includes calming activities and limits screen time before bed. Mental health is equally important as children return to school. Physical activity is vital for both physical and mental health.

Doctors advise at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity daily, whether through physical education classes, sports, or active play.

“Physical education classes, sports teams, or even active play during breaks can help children stay fit and focused,” says Dr Noher Moustafa, Specialist Paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

To support parents in preparing their children for the new school year, Medeor Hospitals offer a complimentary back-to-school package that includes a paediatric consultation, growth assessment test, vision screening, vitamin D test, and dental assessment. This package is available from August 15 to September 15, 2024, with mandatory booking required for appointments.

LLH Hospitals: Ensuring a holistic approach to back-to-school health

At LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah, a holistic approach to back-to-school health is emphasised, with a focus on nutrition, sleep, and oral health.

Doctors stress the importance of a nutritious breakfast, which fuels concentration and learning. They recommend incorporating whole grains, protein, and fruits into the morning meal to set the stage for a productive day. Parents are advised to be mindful of their children’s dietary needs, especially in the context of their daily activities.

In today’s digital age, children face unique challenges related to screen time and sleep. Dr. Babitha, Consultant Pediatrician at LLH Medical Center, advises parents to set clear boundaries for screen time and establish a consistent bedtime routine. “Quality sleep is crucial for cognitive function, mood regulation, and overall well-being,” she explains.

Focusing on oral health

Oral health is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in a child’s overall well-being. Experts highlight the importance of regular dental check-ups and proper oral hygiene habits.

To support a well-rounded approach to health, LLH Hospitals offer a back-to-school package that includes BMI, audiometry, dental (if advised), vision test (if advised), and pediatric consultation.

Setting the foundation for a successful school year

As the new school year begins, ensuring children’s health is a crucial part of their academic and personal success. Burjeel Holdings, through its network of hospitals and clinics, offers specialized services and expert guidance to help parents prepare their children for the challenges ahead. From comprehensive health checkups to nutrition advice and mental health support, these facilities provide a holistic approach to pediatric care. By taking advantage of the back-to-school packages offered by Burjeel Hospitals, Day Surgery Centers, and Medical Centers, Medeor Hospitals, and LLH Hospitals, parents can ensure their children start the school year with confidence, vitality, and the best possible health.

