The UAE will soon be in a celebration mode. If you are looking for things to do with your whole family during Eid holidays, don’t worry. The nation has a tall roster of events to help you celebrate the festive occasion.

For Khaleeji pop songs, head to Dubai Opera on April 10. Nawal El Kuwaitia will be belting out her singles such as Qeda Omry, Raya Al Baida and Qassem We Samaany.

From Dh450. Doors open at 9pm; Dubaiopera.com

April 11, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Nigerian singer Rema is bringing his sound to the city. He’s best known for his breakout single Calm Down, which was released in 2022. Other songs you can sing along to are Trouble Maker and DND.

From Dh199; 7pm; Coca-cola-arena.com

April 12, Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai

After a successful concert in Abu Dhabi in January, Googoosh returns to the UAE. The singer and actress, who has a career spanning 60 years, will be regaling concert goers with numbers such as Hejrat and Man-O Gonjeshk - Hayeh Khooneh.

From Dh395; from 7pm; Dubai.platinumlist.net

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

April 12 - 14, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

For a kid-friendly act, this one is a must-watch. Music and comedy meld in this show that centres on the popular Scooby gang as they investigate the sighting of ghosts in a small town. The show has been produced in collaboration with film studio Warner Bros.

From Dh95. Doors open for the matinee shows at 12.30pm and afternoon shows at 4pm; etihadarena.ae

Watch Kung Fu Panda 4

From April 11, across the UAE

If you are looking for something that the whole family will enjoy, look no further than the hilarious Kung Fu Panda 4 movie, which is releasing regionally for Eid Al Fitr. In it, we see the challenges the Dragon Warrior, Po, faces as he’s tapped to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

Get ready to laugh till you drop

With a staggering fan base boasting over 1 million YouTube subscribers and half a million Instagram followers, Jaspreet Singh takes the stage in Dubai on April 14. His unique stand-up comedy event, taking place at Emirates International School, is set to light up the night with laughter and entertainment.

Dubai.platinumlist.net; Tickets start at Dh85

Meditate to relax and refresh this weekend

Detox your mind this weekend with world-renowned spiritual master and meditation teacher, Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj. He will share his years of experience and wisdom during his visit to Dubai. Born in India and educated as a scientist in both India and the US, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji has in-depth understanding of both spirituality and science, resulting in his explanation of age-old mystical teachings in a clear, logical language. At the core of his teaching is a simple meditative practice that helps one connect to one’s inner self where one can experience the inner bliss.

March 30 and 31; free public talks at Zabeel Hall 5, Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration is mandatory to attend.