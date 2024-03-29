Easter this year will be observed on March 31. If you are looking for a memorable celebration, there are plenty of goings-on in the city, from brunches to Easter egg hunts and more. Mark the occasion with good food and fun activities for the whole family.

Timo

This is one that kids will really enjoy. Located at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Timo serves up a special buffet complete with carving stations, seafood displays and chocolate eggs. You will also find a curated selection of items available for sale, in case you want to do a takeaway.

Dh200. March 31, 12.30pm-3.30pm

The Stables

Head to this popular British gastropub on Sheikh Zayed Road for an egg-citing Easter celebration on March 31, featuring a free traditional British Sunday roast for all children, aged up to 12 years. There’s more — kids can take part in an Easter egg hunt and at the end of the hunt, they’ll all get a chocolate Easter egg. The menu includes meat options, from beef to chicken and lamb, served with pickled red cabbage, duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, york puddings, honey roast root vegetables, your choice of house gravy, and the dessert of the day.

Dh110 (adults); Dh65 (kids over 12); free for kids under 12; 12pm-5pm

The Green Planet Dubai

Between today and March 31, the biodome will celebrate the occasion with an Easter egg hunt weekend. The egg hunt begins with the young ones receiving hints related to the nature park and gardens. They can also participate in engaging colouring activities and get creative with DIY craft activities such as popsicle stick Easter eggs, in addition to meeting mascots and puppets. There will also be a special appearance from The Green Planet’s Easter bunny mascot.

Palazzo Versace Dubai

For a variety-filled feast on Easter, rope the family in for a ‘Into The Jungle’ Easter Brunch at Giardino, which takes place on March 30 and 31. For children, there’s a play area and there are some exciting activities and when hunger takes hold, you can tuck into treats; there’s everything from Italian to Arabic, Indian, and a range of seafood options to choose from. Make a day of it by carrying your swimwear; access to the central and west pools before or after brunch is included in the package and kids also get access to the kids club.

From Dh400; Dh190 (kids between 4 and 11); Free for kids under 3.

CÉ LA VI Dubai

What better way to celebrate Easter than with a lively brunch on level 54? Gather your friends and family and head to CÉ LA VI Dubai this Sunday for a joyous afternoon filled with Michelin approved food, delightful moments and cherished memories.

From Dh390; from 12:30pm to 4pm

Charming Easter decorations to buy for your home

Image Credit: Supplied

Daiso Japan has an extensive range of innovative and functional products — everything you need for a memorable Easter celebration. From vibrant Easter eggs, captivating ceramic and wooden bunnies, and charming baskets to egg colouring kits, toys, headbands and sunglasses, enchanting decorations, and so much more, Daiso Japan brings you a treasure trove of Easter delights.