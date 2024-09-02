For Ayaan Saboor Mendon, a 10-year-old Dubai kid, mountaineering is not just a passion; it’s a platform to raise awareness of environmental hazards. Despite his young age, Ayaan has already scaled some of the world’s most formidable peaks, including Mt. Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Mt. Kosciuszko, and Mount Kilimanjaro. He has also attempted Mt Acangoa in the South American continent. His latest adventure took him to the daunting slopes of Kang Yatse II in the Indian Himalayas, where he reached an altitude of 5,800 metres to raise awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic waste.

Ayaan chose Kang Yatse II specifically because of the waste disposal practices in Ladakh and Leh, where the mountain is situated. These regions attract thousands of adventurers each year, but the influx of tourists has led to an increase in plastic waste being left behind. “The local authorities in Leh and Ladakh clear the waste from the treacherous terrain,” says Ayaan, speaking to GN Focus.

Ayaan observed how local authorities and fellow climbers are addressing plastic waste. “It is a way to learn. In the mountains, climbers are not throwing the waste on their route but rather collect it and dispose of it properly,” he says. His journey shows how much he cares about protecting the environment. “Even while climbing, with just focusing on summitting the peak, the climbers ensure that they do not use single-use plastic nor litter.” Ayaan is determined to highlight the harmful effects of this pollution on the environment and to promote better waste management practices.

“The UAE has been raising awareness on single-use plastic, and I’ve learned in my school, about the harmful effects of plastics,” says the fourth grader at North London Collegiate School. His mission is to educate people about the impact of plastic waste and climate change. “We have recently read in the news about the flooding and landslides caused due to climate change, and raising awareness on practices that are harmful to the environment is just a small way of giving back,” says Ayaan.

Kang Yatse II presented the kid with the most difficult climb he has faced so far. “The vertical climb is very difficult,” says Ayaan. The steep and treacherous terrain required new climbing techniques, which forced Ayaan to stop at 5,800 metres. “The mountain is steep. It’s like climbing a wall, and new techniques have to be followed to summit the peak. This new technique cannot be practiced or rehearsed elsewhere. The climbers have to rely on the sides of toes to ascend.”

Despite the challenges, Ayaan is proud of his achievement. “I’m delighted that nobody my age has attempted to trek Kang Yatse II,” he says, adding that he will be embarking on an expedition to UT Khangri in Ladakh towards the August-end with another cause.

Accompanied by his parents, Ayaan began his journey by flying to New Delhi and then to Leh. After four days of acclimatisation, they started their trek to Kang Yatse II. Standing at 6,250 meters, the mountain is one of the highest trekking peaks in the Indian Himalayas.