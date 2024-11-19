Dubai CommerCity (DCC) is the first and leading free zone in the MENA region dedicated to digital commerce, and is a joint venture between DIEZ and Al Wasl Properties. Spanning 2.1 million square feet with US$1 billion investment, DCC is strategically designed for regional and international businesses, capitalising on the region’s rapid digital growth. Located near Dubai International Airport, the free zone offers access to over 3 billion people within a five-hour flight, enabling fast and efficient fulfilment across the region.

DCC provides a unique ecosystem tailored to new and existing entities, offering integrated services, industry expertise, and a range of business solutions. From strategy development to warehousing and last-mile delivery, DCC supports businesses with flexible office spaces, scalable fulfilment centres, and 360-degree on-site guidance.

It also caters to digital service providers and traditional businesses with services like strategy consulting, performance marketing, and logistics solutions. With competitive advantages such as specialised licenses, smart-cost structures, and pre-negotiated partnerships, Dubai CommerCity is an ideal hub for businesses looking to scale and succeed in the region.

In 2024, Dubai CommerCity revealed that the volume of goods processed through its transit platform, DCC Way, surged by 56 per cent in 2023. Simultaneously, the number of orders fulfilled through its digital trade platform witnessed an exponential growth of 158 per cent. Furthermore, the free zone witnessed a remarkable 92 per cent increase in goods shipping operations from its distribution centers, all facilitated by its cutting-edge digital trade platforms.

Recently, DCC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eBay, a global leader in e-commerce. This MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation to boost the business growth of companies operating within Dubai CommerCity, increase their sales, and broaden their reach through eBay’s online marketplaces. This collaboration with eBay will significantly enhance the digital presence of companies within Dubai CommerCity, unlocking new growth and investment opportunities.