DRE, a tier one real estate brokerage in Dubai was awarded with the prestigious Black Onyx Platinum Award by Dubai Holdings for their stellar 2023 Sales performance of Dh1.3 billion in Nakheel Properties, at an event hosted at the Bluewaters Forum by Banyan Tree on Thursday, September 26 in Dubai.

The star studded ceremony was attended by the senior management of Dubai Holding and leading personalities of the Dubai real estate market.

The event was highlighted by captivating entertainment and insightful speeches from Dubai Holding senior management including Dubai Holding Chief Commercial Officer, Anuradha Harish and Khalid Zainal, Head of Sales Dubai Holding, emphasising Dubai Holdings' role in recognising outstanding achievements within 2023.

We are deeply honoured,” remarked Qurat Ul Ain, Co-Founder and Chief Leadership Officer, and Mudasir Wani, Co-Founder & CEO at DRE.

"This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to pushing the boundaries and setting the benchmark & we are thankful to Dubai Holding for it. Our stellar performance of Dh1.3 billion sales in 2023 is owed to each and everyone in our DRE Family and all our esteemed clients whom we would like to thank for their patronage.

"Our journey over the last 17 years has been very enriching and satisfying and we are truly thankful to our visionary UAE Leadership for making Dubai a Global Destination for Real Estate Investors. Our journey continues with our brand new 14,000 square feet state-of-the-art headquarters in Park Heights Square 2, Dubai Hills Estate. Today we are a 360 Degree real estate firm specialising in off-plan, secondary, property management, holiday homes and advisory services."