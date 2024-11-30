Business set-up and corporate tax compliance are closely interlinked. Since the introduction of corporate tax in 2023, it has become critical for businesses to not only set up correctly but also to meet tax regulations from day one.

Let’s break down the numbers that matter. The UAE has thoughtfully structured its corporate tax with a 0 per cent rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 – a significant relief for micro-businesses and start-ups. Beyond this threshold, SMEs face a competitive 9 per cent rate on taxable income, positioning the UAE among the world’s most business-friendly tax environments.

The compliance journey requires attention to detail but isn’t overwhelming. Businesses must register for corporate tax through the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) portal, maintain audited financial statements, and file annual returns within nine months of their financial year-end. Quarterly provisional returns might be required for larger businesses, but most SMEs will follow an annual filing cycle.

What’s particularly encouraging is the range of deductibles available. Businesses can claim legitimate operating expenses including staff costs, marketing expenses, rent, and even certain capital expenditures. Free zone companies meeting regulatory requirements can continue enjoying tax incentives, while specific sectors may qualify for additional exemptions.