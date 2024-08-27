Before drop off

- Explain the child in advance what they are going to experience before taking them to school.

- Adjust sleep schedules by developing a bedtime routine so that the child doesn’t get tired during the day.

- Establish familiarity by taking your child to school at least once to familiarise with the environment before the first day.

At drop off

- Establish a routine that is the same each day. This will help children predict what’s next and add structure to their life.

- Keep emotions in check. Your tears or nervousness can send children the wrong message. Remain calm, say your goodbyes and reassure your child that you’ll be back to pick them up later.

At pick-up

- Don’t be late. If you’ve set the expectation with your child that you’ll be there to pick them up after a certain point in the day, it’s crucial to be there.

- Avoid interrogating. Greet your child with affection and let him or her know how much you missed them rather than opening with questions.