Beauty trends are constantly changing, how critical is R&D in this regard for your brand?

At Clean Rebel, we are less focused on trends and more focused on innovation in clean tech. We are always exploring new ways to make our skincare more effective with less ingredients and elevate the user experience. For example, we use modern multi-functional, natural preservatives that make our products not only safe, but actually benefit and feed your skin. Our packaging is the most advanced on the market, using violet glass that, unlike plastic and amber glass, doesn’t leak chemicals into your product. Instead, it naturally protects your products from harmful UV light and keeps them fresher longer without the need for harmful chemicals.

In the future, we intend to also use technology such as blockchain throughout our supply chain, in order to make traceability and transparency easier by better monitoring ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes.

As an eco-luxury entrepreneur, how would you describe your approach to your business?

Clean Rebel was inherently set up as an ethics-driven company with a strong focus on social and environmental responsibility. But my commitment, first and foremost, is to my customer. As conscious consumers, our customers care about their health, and how their lifestyle choices affect life around us and the planet. Importantly, they trust that Clean Rebel has their best interests at heart. Quality and superior craftsmanship are key, but we also have a responsibility to know and understand the entire supply chain and life cycle of our products. I have to ensure that all of our partners represent our values, that they conduct their business in the same way we would.

I believe it’s my job to inspire everyone around me with the vision for Clean Rebel, and I make an effort to show up as the best version of myself every day and to always embody Clean Rebel’s values. I’m also currently working on other businesses that fall into the category of eco-luxury, mainly within the wellness realm. Stay tuned for more!

What are the expansion plans for Clean Rebel, where do you see the brand in the next five years?

Clean Rebel already has 15 new products in development. Based on customer requests, we are working on a complete body kit, as well as a sunscreen serum, which can be blended with your favourite cream or face oil. I envision Clean Rebel reaching a regional and global audience and becoming a leader in the clean beauty industry. I also see us expanding the product line into other self-care products, as I’m passionate about holistic wellness and longevity.