As part of its mission to provide the community with accessible, high-quality patient care and enhance holistic community wellness, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has launched the first dedicated Day Surgery Center in the Al Dhafra region. The centre in Madinat Zayed’s Al Dhafra Mall was inaugurated by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region.

The ceremony was also attended by Mohammad Ali Al-Mansouri, Director General, Al Dhafra Region Municipality; Hamdan Saif al-Mansouri, Director of the Al-Dhafra Police Directorate; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Executive Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President, Group Medical and Wellbeing, ADNOC, and Non-Executive Director at Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings; and other officials.

“The launch of the Burjeel Day Surgery Center marks a significant step in advancing healthcare services in Al Dhafra, playing a vital role in serving the region’s residents. It aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to provide world-class healthcare and promote a healthier, more resilient society,” said Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri.

With a patient-centric approach and a wide array of specialties under one roof, Burjeel Day Surgery Center focuses on outpatient procedures that ensure quick recovery and minimal hospital stays. This centre is the fourth day surgery centre launched by Burjeel Holdings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, designed to meet the area’s specific geographic needs and population characteristics.

The centre’s opening aligns with Burjeel’s expansion plan in the region, supported by Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s flagship quaternary hospital. It will complement ADNOC’s Al Dhannah Hospital, operated by BMC, providing integrated care with seamless coordination. Patients can access a range of complex care services through the Burjeel Holdings network.

“The opening of the dedicated Day Surgery Center is part of our commitment to scaling up the healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. Beyond enhancing healthcare services, the center will create numerous opportunities for the local community in medical, administrative, and support roles,” said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Led by board-certified doctors, Burjeel Day Surgery Center has state-of-the-art facilities to meet a wide range of medical needs. The center offers comprehensive services across 13 specialties: Cardiology, Pediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dental, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Otolaryngology, Urology, and Pathology. With cutting-edge medical technologies for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, the center includes comprehensive radiology services such as CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound and a robust physiotherapy and rehabilitation department.

Dr Marwan Abdelatif Ali Ismail, Specialist in Family Medicine and Medical Director, said, “From minor surgeries to specialised treatments and preventive care, the Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Dhafra offers a comprehensive range of services. The centre is staffed by a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care. Our experts stay updated on the latest medical advancements with continuous training and development, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.”