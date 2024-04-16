After the hottest year ever recorded, Burjeel Holdings and Saïd Business School are announcing the launch of the Future Climate Innovators Summer School – a ground-breaking initiative for students aged 16 to 18 passionate about tackling climate change.

The launch follows the inaugural Burjeel Holdings-Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge , where student teams across the world were asked to share their big ideas for addressing the climate crisis. The three winning teams are set to travel from India, Indonesia, the UAE, South Korea, and the United States, to attend the course in Oxford as part of their prize.

It is the first time Oxford Saïd will welcome participants from secondary education across the globe to a dedicated, immersive two-week Summer School programme to learn from world-leading academics, experts and thought leaders. A number of scholarships will also be available to inspire and equip future leaders with the necessary tools to champion sustainable solutions.

Reflecting on the Future Climate Innovators Summer School, and the Burjeel Holdings-Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge, Soumitra Dutta, Dean of Oxford Saïd, said: ‘Climate change is the greatest threat to humanity. There has never been a more urgent time to inspire and mobilise the next generation of leaders, change makers and innovators. I look forward to welcoming them to our School this summer and am incredibly grateful to Burjeel Holdings, whose generous gift has made this programme possible.’

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, reiterated the significance of empowering the youth through such initiatives: ‘As we confront the daunting challenges of climate change, it is critical to support the next generation in devising and implementing sustainable solutions. Announcing the winners of the Climate Change Challenge at COP28 underscored the significance of global collaboration and innovation, evident from the overwhelming entries received from over 43 countries. Such initiatives are the need of the hour to provide young talents the platform to make a significant global impact.’’

The curriculum will cover a wide range of topics delivered through lectures, workshops, and hands-on projects, offering a holistic view of the current climate challenges and solutions. Nestled within the historic ambiance of Oxford, participants will gain invaluable knowledge and become part of a global network committed to environmental sustainability.

Looking forward to attending the summer school, the winning team of the Burjeel Holdings-Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge, Acquifier Guardians from India, commented: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled at the opportunity and eager to learn from world-renowned experts. We understand how important climate change is in today’s world and to be a part of this life saving campaign is a great opportunity, we take real pride in this accomplishment. Our focus will be on finding innovative solutions to address climate change in India and beyond. We're also excited to make lasting friendships and create unforgettable memories during our time at Oxford.’

The Summer School is part of an ongoing strategic partnership between Burjeel Holdings and Oxford Saïd to inspire and empower the next generation of the climate change leaders. It follows the announcement of winners of the Burjeel Holdings-Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge at COP28 in Dubai. According to the architects of the programme, the Future Climate Innovators Summer School will be more than just an educational experience, it will serve as a rallying cry for action.

Juliane Reinecke, Professor of Management Studies at Oxford Saïd and the academic lead for the summer school, said: ‘It is a real privilege to inspire young minds on a such a crucial issue that will shape their future. We are proud of our world leading expertise here in Oxford on climate change and sustainability, and we look forward to sharing that unique knowledge, building confidence and skills, and creating a new worldwide network of future climate innovators.’

The inaugural edition of the Burjeel Holdings- Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge saw more than 600 applicants from 43 countries. It witnessed a remarkable display of creativity and determination from participants, including both students and teachers.