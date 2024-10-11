Breast cancer care is undergoing a revolution, and technology is at the helm. From AI-driven diagnostics to personalised treatments, the battle against breast cancer is becoming smarter, faster, and more precise. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all solutions — today’s cutting-edge tools are changing the game, offering earlier detection, more targeted therapies, and improved survival rates. Whether it’s through AI-powered screenings, genetic profiling, or advanced immunotherapy, breast cancer treatment is being reshaped, bringing hope to patients everywhere.

AI at the forefront

Breast cancer diagnosis is getting a high-tech makeover, and artificial intelligence (AI) is leading the charge. As AI-powered diagnostic tools become a regular part of mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs, these digital assistants are helping doctors spot cancer earlier, more accurately, and with a speed that’s transforming the way breast cancer is detected and treated.

Dr. Fadi Alnehlaoui, Specialist in Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah, believes AI has already become an invaluable tool in breast cancer detection. “AI is being used to read mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs to spot signs of breast cancer earlier and with more accuracy. These tools can analyse thousands of images quickly, catching small abnormalities that human eyes might miss.” And it’s only getting better. Dr. Alnehlaoui predicts that in the future, AI will be able to detect cancer in its very earliest stages, sometimes even before symptoms appear — offering a game-changing opportunity for early treatment and better survival rates.

At the Burjeel Cancer Institute, Prof. Marwane Ghosn, Consultant Medical Oncology, highlights the power of AI in radiology. “AI is increasingly used to analyse large numbers of MRIs and mammograms, creating algorithms that simplify diagnosis. These programs can even predict how certain images might evolve over time, identifying potential lesions before they become obviously cancerous,” he explains. The ability of AI to predict such risks enables earlier interventions like MRI-guided biopsies, giving doctors the ability to diagnose cancer while tumours are still small, greatly increasing the likelihood of successful treatment.

AI isn’t just about spotting cancer early — it’s also about accuracy. Dr. Nita Zaji, General and Breast Surgeon at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, emphasizes how AI reduces false positives and negatives. “These tools assist radiologists by highlighting suspicious areas, reducing diagnostic errors, and enabling more precise readings,” she explains. Speed is another key benefit, with AI accelerating the diagnostic process by quickly analysing imaging data. This not only improves efficiency but allows patients to get the answers they need sooner, leading to faster treatments.

Looking ahead, the potential of AI goes beyond just analysing imaging. Dr. Tarek Alkhouri, Head of Medical Oncology at Advanced Care Oncology Center, sees a future where AI becomes even more integrated into personalized care. “Machine learning models are already reducing diagnostic errors by analysing vast datasets. Soon, more advanced deep learning algorithms will integrate genetics, imaging, and clinical data, leading to even earlier and more reliable detection,” he says. This kind of integration could reduce unnecessary biopsies and enable more tailored treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

According to Dr Bharadwaj Ponnada, Specialist Medical Oncology at Zulekha Hospitals, the landscape of breast cancer screening is changing, particularly with the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommending that breast cancer screenings start at age 40, instead of 50. “Getting mammograms every other year from ages 40 to 74 can drastically improve early detection,” he says.

But beyond basic screening, AI-powered tools are becoming a crucial part of the process. “Under a risk-based screening model powered by AI and machine learning, women can get individualised recommendations on when to start screening and how frequently to do so,” Dr. Ponnada explains.

This approach, combined with advanced screening technologies like contrast-enhanced mammography, is revolutionising early detection by personalising the process to fit each woman’s unique risk factors such as genetics, family history, and breast density.“This ensures women aren’t left behind by generic guidelines,” he adds.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tailor-made treatment

When it comes to fighting breast cancer, the days of one-size-fits-all treatments are fading fast. Personalised medicine, particularly genetic profiling, is transforming the way oncologists approach treatment—giving patients a customised battle plan against their specific type of cancer.

Dr Alnehlaoui emphasises that genetic profiling is the key to unlocking more effective treatments. “Personalised medicine tailors treatments based on an individual’s genetic and receptor makeup. For breast cancer, profiling helps identify which therapies will work best,” he says. By analysing genetic markers, doctors can determine whether hormone therapies or targeted treatments, such as HER2 inhibitors, will be most effective for a specific patient. Dr Alnehlaoui believes this approach is far superior to traditional treatments because it reduces side effects and improves outcomes by targeting the cancer’s unique characteristics.

At Prof. Ghosn explains that the shift from treating breast cancer as a monolithic disease to recognising its genetic diversity has been groundbreaking. “We now know breast cancer can be divided into at least three categories: hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive, and triple-negative breast cancer,” he says. Genetic profiling plays a crucial role in pinpointing the category of breast cancer, which can sometimes be difficult to determine through standard pathology.

For patients whose breast cancer has spread or is resistant to treatment, genetic profiling becomes even more important. “When cancer metastasizes, molecular profiling helps identify which drug is most appropriate,” Prof. Ghosn explains. In cases where standard hormone treatments fail, profiling can reveal specific mutations, like ESR1, that signal resistance. This allows doctors to shift to more targeted therapies, offering hope to patients who might otherwise run out of treatment options.

Dr Zaji also believes personalised medicine is revolutionising breast cancer care. “By identifying the specific genetic mutations driving a patient’s cancer, oncologists can create tailored treatment plans that improve outcomes and reduce side effects,” she says. The identification of BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, for example, guides critical decisions around preventive measures like surgery, chemotherapy, or more aggressive treatments that target these mutations specifically.

Dr Alkhouri agrees, noting that genetic profiling is transforming patient care by eliminating much of the guesswork.

“This precision approach predicts the best treatment options for each patient, reducing trial and error, and resulting in quicker adjustments and improved quality of life,” he says. For Dr Alkhouri, the results speak for themselves —personalised treatments lead to better disease control, higher response rates, and ultimately, longer survival.

Dr Anwar Sami Mohsin Ali Alroubaie, Consultant Medical Oncology at Zulekha Hospitals, emphasises the transformative role genetic profiling plays in breast cancer treatment. “Genetic counseling and testing are now essential parts of breast cancer management,” he says. “Testing for mutations in genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, and others can guide critical treatment decisions and even help predict disease prognosis.”

Dr Alroubaie explains that approximately 5-10 per cent of breast cancer cases are hereditary, with mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 increasing the risk significantly. By identifying these mutations through genetic profiling, doctors can tailor treatments specifically to target the unique cancer characteristics of each patient.

“This approach not only improves outcomes but also reduces toxicity, giving patients a more personalised and effective treatment experience,” he says.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Targeted therapies and immunotherapy

Breast cancer treatment is evolving, and the days of a one-size-fits-all approach are being replaced by precision-focused solutions. Enter targeted therapies and immunotherapy — two game-changers that are transforming how breast cancer is treated, leading to better outcomes and fewer side effects.

Dr Alnehlaoui highlights how targeted therapies zero in on specific cancer-driving proteins or genes, unlike traditional chemotherapy which affects both cancerous and healthy cells. “Targeted therapies focus on attacking specific proteins or genes involved in the cancer’s growth, without affecting healthy cells,” he explains. One shining example is trastuzumab (Herceptin), a drug that targets the HER2 protein found in some breast cancers. “Herceptin has led to improved survival rates in HER2-positive breast cancer patients,” says Dr Alnehlaoui. It’s a precision attack that spares healthy cells, reducing the side effects traditionally seen with chemotherapy.

Immunotherapy, on the other hand, boosts the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer. “Immunotherapy enhances the immune system’s ability to recognize and attack cancer cells,” adds Dr Zaji. These treatments have proven especially effective in aggressive cases like HER2-positive and triple-negative breast cancers, both of which are notoriously challenging to treat. Dr Zaji highlights Herceptin’s success as a prime example of targeted therapies revolutionizing outcomes. As research progresses, she believes more precise immunotherapies will emerge, offering hope for patients who previously had limited options.

Prof. Ghosn focuses on the critical role of immunotherapy in treating triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form that accounts for 10-15 per cent of all breast cancer cases. “In cases of triple-negative breast cancer, introducing immunotherapy early — before surgery — is crucial,” he says. This strategy enhances chemotherapy’s effectiveness and can lead to a complete pathological response, where the tumour has completely disappeared by the time of surgery. “These patients, who might not have been curable otherwise, now have a much higher chance of being cured,” Prof. Ghosn emphasises.

For more complicated cases, genetic profiling is also steering the course of treatment. Prof. Ghosn explains how specific mutations, such as ESR1 or PI3K, can make cancer resistant to standard hormonal treatments. “When these mutations are identified, targeted drugs can be added to hormonal therapy, significantly improving the patient’s response to treatment,” he says. It’s a perfect example of how genetic profiling and targeted therapies work hand-in-hand to deliver personalized treatment plans that truly fit each patient’s unique cancer profile.

Dr Alkhouri agrees that both targeted therapies and immunotherapy are shaping the future of breast cancer treatment. He cites drugs like trastuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer and CDK4/6 inhibitors like ribociclib for hormone receptor-positive cancer, which directly attack cancer proteins while leaving healthy cells intact. “These therapies have improved recovery rates and survival, with far fewer side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy,” says Dr Alkhouri. Immunotherapy, such as pembrolizumab, is also offering new hope for patients with triple-negative breast cancer by harnessing the immune system to fight cancer more effectively.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Screen smart

When it comes to breast cancer, waiting for symptoms to show up is a gamble no one should take. Regular screenings are your best bet to catch cancer early—when it’s most treatable — and thanks to advancements in technology, these screenings are becoming more accurate, accessible, and even more comfortable.

Dr Alnehlaoui emphasizes that early detection through regular screenings is critical. “Mammograms are crucial because they catch breast cancer early when it’s most treatable,” he says. With advancements like 3D imaging and AI-powered diagnostics, today’s screenings offer clearer images and greater precision. These technologies reduce the chances of false positives or negatives, making screenings not only more effective but also less stressful for women. “Women should priorities regular screenings as part of their healthcare routine to increase the chances of detecting any issues early,” Dr Alnehlaoui advises.

Prof Ghosn takes this point further, urging women in the Middle East and Gulf regions to begin screenings earlier than their Western counterparts.

“The median age of breast cancer diagnosis here is about 10 years younger than in Western countries,” he explains. “Starting mammograms at age 40 is essential, as tumours smaller than 1-2 cm are most likely to be cured.” In some cases, women may need to start screening even earlier, especially those with a family history of breast cancer or genetic predispositions. Early detection, he stresses, “truly saves lives.”

Precision screening

Dr Zaji shares that the future of screenings is all about precision. “Detecting cancer early through screenings can allow for less invasive treatments, like wide local excision, instead of more extensive surgeries like mastectomy,” she says. Advances in 3D mammography and AI-powered tools now help doctors spot small tumours that might be missed with traditional methods, reducing unnecessary biopsies and improving the chances of catching cancer early.

For women living in remote or underserved areas, accessibility to screenings has often been a challenge — but that’s changing. “Mobile screening units equipped with advanced technology will make it possible to bring life-saving screenings to women who wouldn’t otherwise have access,” Dr Zaji explains. This push for greater access ensures that every woman, no matter where she lives, can benefit from the power of early detection.

Dr Alkhouri also believes in the power of innovation in making screenings more accurate. “3D mammography provides clearer, more precise images, reducing errors and unnecessary biopsies,” he says.

AI tools assist radiologists in identifying early abnormalities that may be difficult to detect, giving doctors an edge in catching breast cancer earlier. Mobile screening units and portable devices are further expanding access, especially in underserved areas.

The message is clear: regular screenings, especially with today’s technological advancements, offer the best shot at early detection and successful treatment.