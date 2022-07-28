Established in the year 2000, BITS Pilani Dubai carries a strong legacy, being an international branch of the most reputed and accredited Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, India. It is one of the largest institutions exclusively offering engineering programmes in Dubai and is recognised as the most desired engineering colleges in the UAE. Consecutively second time in a row the institute has received a stellar 5-star rating by KHDA in partnership with QS (2022) based on four core categories - Teaching, Employability, Research and Internationalization
The wide range of bachelor’s programmes include B.E. in Biotechnology, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication and Mechanical Engineering whereas the Higher Degree Programmes offered are M.E. in Design Engineering, Microelectronics, Software Systems, Electrical with specialization in Power Electronics and Drives and M.B.A (Master of Business Administration) alongside Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) in Engineering & Allied Disciplines.
BITS Pilani Dubai distinguishes itself by providing a distinct broad-based education system wherein 7.5 months of Practice School (internship) programmme is an integral part of the curriculum. Over the years, the university has collaborated with over 300 reputed companies comprising of Fortune 500 Companies, MNC’s such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon, Landmark Group and more, as well as upcoming start-ups to offer placements and internships.
Across the campuses the institute encourages innovation & entrepreneurship. It has introduced latest courses across disciplines to mentor young minds and prepare them to be industry-ready. BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) takes several initiatives to promote the start-up culture among the students and guides them through the path of ideation to start-ups. The set-up of an Innovation lab where students have 24x7 access to high-end equipment and machinery to transform their ideas into working prototypes and the establishment of Incubation centre in partnership with Dubai SME provides them the right launchpad for their entrepreneurship journey. Today, BPDC has more than 45 start-ups to its credits!
BITS Pilani Dubai campus welcomes you to #BeABITSian and join the league of innovators today to shape your future as a successful Engineer-Technologist-Entrepreneur! Also, avail merit-based scholarships up to 75% on your tuition fees on enrolling yourself for this academic year. Admissions open for B.E. and Higher Degree M.E. & MBA programmes.
Set yourself on the path to Innovate, Achieve, Lead.
