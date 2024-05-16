Please share a small profile on your field of business and how you came into your current role.

Established in 2022, Beedo International is a trading firm committed to making a footprint in the trading sector enhancing the opportunities in Electronics and FMCG. In the initial year itself we have achieved notable success by securing a substantial market share in the home appliances segment through credible relationship in the market. Having developed first-rate relations with major distributors/brands and supply chain groups in the region, we have developed a forte for excellent product quality at competitive price.

With a distinguishing goal of providing value to all its stakeholders and enhancing business experience through single-mindedness for quality, reliability and accuracy in every transaction.

Beedo International offers a robust platform to source, trade and service business and technological innovations to augment cost effectiveness, operational efficiency and enhancement of customer experience. The international business platform is the result of a decade of meticulous research, hard work and gaining diverse business expertise across the spectrum of B2B, B2G and B2C business management.

With over two decades of experience as a finance professional, venturing into entrepreneurship was more of exciting than challenging. Having spearheaded with various organization in UAE in finance and operations, crafted me to understand the various dimensions of business and how effectively it can be managed. I strongly believe business is not always profit but following your passion and upholding the corporate social responsibility.

As a next-generation CEO or team lead, what are the lessons that you wish to carry forward from your mentors?

I have been fortunate to collaborate with a few exceptional professionals in the UAE and their association and guidance have indeed played a pivotal role to shape my career and entrepreneur journey. Penned down some of the key take aways.

Empathy and compassion

Understanding people’s needs and concerns, being empathetic towards their challenges, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and support is vital for a healthy work environment.

Ethical leadership

Upholding strong ethical values and integrity in every decision is non-negotiable. Focus on long term relationship and invest in right decision.

Delegation and empowerment

Trusting your team members, delegating responsibilities, and empowering them to take ownership fosters a sense of accountability and helps in individual and team growth.

Business decision

Take risk on profit not on costs and financial viability are the key things to be considered while taking business decisions.

What are the challenges you perceive in your field of business and how are you planning to meet them?

I consistently refer business is all about seizing opportunities and how effectively exploiting it at the right time and phase. I believe most of the challenges can overcome with patience which will enable us to take matured decisions. Currently whole world is in turmoil in various ways with many challenges like war, climate change and geopolitical issues. You need to be diligent and knowledgeable to understand where you stand and how these changes around the world can be incorporated to your business in a positive manner.

Market volatility

Since we are engaged in export business, fluctuation in the market can be unpredictable, leading potential issues. Staying updated with market trends, technological advancements is something we are focused on.

Regulatory changes

Regulations governing trading practices can change time to time, impacting strategies and compliance requirements. Navigating these challenges needs strategic planning and continual education.

Global economic factors

Factors like geopolitical tensions, economic policies, and global events significantly influence market behavior. Continuous monitoring of these factors and their potential impacts on trading positions is necessary.

State three things that you could offer to help incentivise your team in their quest for excellence.

Incentivising a team to strive for excellence involves a mix of acknowledging their efforts, providing resources for growth, fostering a positive environment, and offering meaningful rewards.

Recognition and appreciation

Acknowledge achievements publicly and privately. Highlight individual and team successes during meetings, through emails, or in a dedicated recognition session. Personalized notes or shout-outs can go a long way.

Clear goals and expectations

Ensure everyone understands the goals, and their roles in achieving them. Clarity fosters a sense of purpose and direction, motivating them to excel.

Performance-based incentives

Consider bonuses, profit sharing, or other financial rewards tied to achieving specific milestones or exceeding targets.

In your view as a new-age CEO, how primed is the UAE as a hub for business and entrepreneurship?

I’ve observed the UAE to be an exceptionally dynamic place in embracing new innovations. It’s amazing to witness the steps taken by the visionary leaders in actively incorporating innovative ideas into governance. The UAE has made significant strides in positioning itself as a hub for business and entrepreneurship. The recently introduced visa schemes will attract talented professionals from around the world to enhance this as an effective platform to utilize their capabilities. High living standards, safety, and a cosmopolitan lifestyle makes the UAE an attractive factor for professionals and entrepreneurs contemplating relocation or setting up business establishments.

World-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art transportation facilities, and advanced telecommunications collectively contribute to the ease of doing business. The UAE has evolved into a global business hub.

Situated between Europe, Africa, and Asia, UAE serves as a global connecting point. Its geographical advantage attracts businesses seeking access to markets across continents.

The UAE has diversified its economy beyond oil and gas, investing in sectors like finance, tourism, real estate, technology, education, healthcare and renewable energy. This strategic diversification minimises reliance on a single industry. Also, the UAE’s diverse population fosters a multicultural environment that encourages innovation and collaboration among people from different backgrounds.

How do you see your organisation/business contributing towards the growth of the UAE under your leadership?

As a finance professional who has witnessed the growth/transformation of UAE over the last 18 years, this experience has been a major factor in taking a right decision to venturing into business. It’s a great feeling to be part of the UAE’s growth and the supportive environment the country provides will be a clear roadmap towards future aspirations.

In pursuit of the economic objectives, UAE is strengthening international ties with nations worldwide to build its position as a global trade and logistics hub. The UAE has signed comprehensive economic partnership agreement with four countries, marking a series of bold initiatives driving the nation into a next phase of sustainable development.

Being a trading firm, we are happy to be part of this journey, contributing to the expansion of trading possibilities and supporting the economy in a positive manner.

What is the growth trajectory you have charted for your organisation over the next five years?

As the UAE is growing towards becoming the logistics hub of the world, and its geographical position stands as a testimony for the increase in trading possibilities in the coming future, we are consistently trying to expand our product lines, exploring new markets or demographics. It is also crucial to assess market trends, competition and consumer needs regularly to adapt and evolve effectively. We also prioritise sustainability and social responsibility in the growth plans.