The stage is set for multiple international fragrance houses to showcase their latest products and technologies during the 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East. The region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industries returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 to 30 October, 2024.

Over 200 exhibitors from global brands to niche perfumes will showcase everything from their raw materials and ingredients to finished perfumes and private labelling, alongside a series of exclusive experiences, plus networking and knowledge building opportunities.

As well as being featured in two specific categories at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 taking place on 29 October at Conrad Hotel, Dubai, the fragrance section is the largest of the show which will run over three days.

Fragrance has always been an important part of Middle Eastern culture. Used as a form of expression, perfumes and scents are often layered and sprayed generously throughout the day. The region also pioneered unisex fragrances long before the Western world made them popular.

From the ancient oud that is considered a precious aroma to the delicate floral jasmine, Arabic perfumery offers a variety of fragrances that are popular among consumers all over the world. In fact, the blossoming fragrance market in the Middle East has recently seen region-exclusive launches from international brands such as Gold by Jean Paul Gaultier and Chistian Louboutin’s Loubiprince. Social media has had a huge part to play in promoting the strong and long-lasting fragrances of houses from the region, and amplifying their voices across the world.

McKinsey data for MENA predicts healthy CAGR growth rates for fragrance at 11% from 2022 to 2027 and projected global sales figures of $5.4 billion by 2027 for the fragrance market. Expert Market Research predicts the market will be worth $7.21 billion by 2032, largely driven by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Ravi Ramchandani, Show Manager, said: “This year’s Beautyworld Middle East is going to be our biggest and best show yet, with a range of new exhibitors and international guests, and a series of new experiential activations to allow visitors to fully immerse themselves in the future of the industry. It has been an incredibly exciting year for fragrance in the region, and we are delighted to welcome Jerome Viaud, Mayor of Grasse, to Beautyworld Middle East as our guest of honour. Grasse is the centre of the French perfume industry and is known as the world's perfume capital so to have Mayor Viaud join us is a great privilege and reflects the huge strides forward that the fragrance industry in the Middle East has made and will continue to make.”

"Grasse has always been a symbol of excellence in the perfume industry, and Beautyworld Middle East is the ideal platform to highlight our region's rich heritage and ongoing innovation. As one of the most important beauty trade fairs in the world, it offers a unique opportunity for us to connect with key players from the Middle East, a region where fragrance is deeply rooted in the culture. Beautyworld Middle East allows us to showcase Grasse’s unique ecosystem—combining tradition, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability—while also exploring new opportunities, trends, and partnerships that will help shape the future of perfumery." Said Mister Jérôme VIAUD Lord Mayor of the city of Grasse, Vice-president of the Alpes-Maritimes departmental council, President of the Pays de Grasse urban community and President of the Alpes-Maritimes Mayors Association.

Some of the region’s biggest perfume manufacturers who will be returning to Beautyworld Middle East this year are: Sterling Perfumes and Premier Cosmetics; Armaf; Fragrance World; Rasasi Perfumes; Ajmal Perfumes; Nabeel Perfumes; Lattafa Perfumes; My Perfumes; and Swiss Arabian. Newer participants include: Abdul Samad Al Qurashi from the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia which is more than 150 years old; Junaid Perfumes from Bahrain which started in 1910; Assaf from Saudi Arabia; and Parisis from Paris.

The Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrance product segment caters to all with a unique variety of products, including raw materials, fragrance compounds and finished fragrances from the most prestigious brands and leading fragrance houses.

Across the three days of Beautyworld Middle East 2024, visitors can look forward to a packed schedule of events to celebrate the fragrance industry, including:

Quintessence - the art of perfume

Beauty industry attendees are invited to an exclusive platform dedicated to niche fragrances. Featuring around 50 of the world’s most unique brands and creators, this event during Beautyworld Middle East offers a curated showcase of scents in a bespoke, luxurious environment that perfectly complements these magnificent creations. Brands taking part this year include: Soul of Makeen, Ramon Bejar, Giardini Di Toscana, Vertus, Superz Budapest, Free Yourself and In Astra.

Signature Scent

15 top international fragrance houses will create their interpretation of a signature scent that captures the essence of Beautyworld Middle East. Visitors will be able to blind sample them and vote for the one they like the best. Using the latest technology, by Airparfum®, guests will be able to sample multiple fragrances in a “dry” olfactive experience without overwhelming their senses. Brands participating in Signature Scent include: CPL Aromas, IPRA, Robertet and Takasago.

Next in Beauty

The Next in Beauty program will look at market intelligence, emerging trends and revolutionary innovation which is reshaping the beauty and fragrance sector on both regional and global scales.

With 24 free-to-attend sessions and 50+ speakers including Ralph Bou Nader, General Manager of Arabian Oud and Hany Rafik VP of Marketing for Abdul Samad Al Qurashi who will speak on the topic of ‘The Scent of Success: The Global Expansion of Middle Eastern fragrances’; plus a panel discussion on how to succeed in the Chinese market with Muatasim Al Hinai, Managing Director of Oman Luxury; Helena Li, General Manager of Maison Margiela; and other big names.

Beautyworld Middle East Awards

With local and international exhibitors from market-leading fragrance houses confirmed for the show, scents will be celebrated in two categories at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024, taking place on 29 October at Conrad Hotel Dubai.

Nominations for Niche Fragrance of the Year include Gardenia – CZAR; Magic Mushrooms – BOHOBOCO; Red Wine • Brown Sugar – BOHOBOCO; Sharing Concept - By Corel; and Smoky Soul - Olfactive Studio.

Nominations for Popular Fragrance Of The Year include Club De Nuit Précieux I - Sterling Perfumes; KAYALI Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar | 42; Lador bakhur - Laverne group; Noir Parfum - Al Majed Oud; and Song of Oud - Ajmal Perfumes.

Collaboration with Al Dakheel Oud and Parfex

Al-Dakheel Oud Factory is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Beautyworld Middle East with a unique live production line on its stand. Attendees can enjoy an immersive experience, allowing them to observe the perfume manufacturing process. In collaboration with Parfex, Al-Dakheel Oud Factory will utilize premium essential oils to create the attractive "Golden Light" perfume, designed by perfumer Jean-François Thizon. Visitors will be able to take away their very own bottle of perfume that has been produced in front of their eyes.

Emovation Lab by MHG Group

Anfasic Dokhoon and Khaltat, Mohamed Hilal Group brands and pioneers in the world of luxury fragrances, are thrilled to announce the launch of the innovative Emovation Lab at Beautyworld Middle East 2024. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to create their own personalized scent inspired by their emotions and embark on a sensory journey like no other.