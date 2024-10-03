Say goodbye to diet struggles and hello to effortless healthy living with Beat That Dish, the UAE’s newest meal delivery service designed to revolutionize the way you eat. Offering gut-friendly, science-backed meals curated by a functional gut specialist and prepared by top chefs, Beat That Dish is on a mission to simplify healthy eating for busy individuals.

Founded with the goal of helping people develop a healthier relationship with food, Beat That Dish brings the best of nutrition and convenience to your doorstep. The service is particularly appealing to those juggling a demanding lifestyle, as well as individuals tired of the endless cycle of restrictive diets. Delivered straight to your door, these ready-to-eat meals are specifically designed to nurture gut health, ensuring you feel your best from the inside out.

“Food is more than fuel—it’s information that communicates with your body, guiding its functions and even influencing how fast your cells age,” says Mary Cristine, Founder of Beat That Dish. “Our meals are designed not just to satisfy your hunger but to support overall well-being, beauty, and longevity.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Why Beat That Dish Stands Out

In a market where meal delivery services are growing in popularity, Beat That Dish breaks the mold by focusing on gut health and sustainability. It's not just about calorie counting or restricting your favorite foods. Beat That Dish offers a balanced approach to nutrition, making it easier to eat well without feeling overwhelmed or deprived.

The service acknowledges the real struggles of maintaining healthy habits, especially when life gets busy. By offering pre-portioned, nutrient-packed meals that are ready when you are, Beat That Dish eliminates the need for meal prepping or resorting to unhealthy options when time is short.

“We understand that time, energy, and motivation are some of the biggest barriers to healthy eating. Our goal is to make it as convenient and enjoyable as possible,” says co-founder Saulius Derkintis.

Science-Backed Nutrition for Long-Term Health

At the core of Beat That Dish is its emphasis on gut health, which research has shown to be a cornerstone of overall wellness. A balanced gut microbiome can influence everything from your immune system to your mood and even your lifespan. With ingredients chosen to reduce inflammation and support digestion, these meals are more than just food—they're an investment in long-term health.

Join the Beat That Dish Revolution

Beat That Dish isn’t just a meal service; it’s a lifestyle change. Available exclusively on the Meal Planet app, you can now subscribe to a healthier, happier way of eating. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play today, and let Beat That Dish transform your relationship with food.